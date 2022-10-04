Read full article on original website
RUMOUR: Four players in the World Top 50 CONFIRMED to join LIV Golf in 2023
LIV Golf player signings may be over for this season at least with just two more events on the schedule, but they will soon start to ramp up again ahead of 2023, an insider has told GolfMagic. The Saudi-bankrolled circuit, which has already attracted some of the biggest names in...
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
Report: Sergio Garcia ends all hopes of 2023 Ryder Cup appearance
Sergio Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe appears to have come to an anti-climactic end after he reportedly missed the deadline to commit to the Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. This news was first reported by El Pais. Earlier in the week it was reported that Garcia was...
Branden Grace FORCED out of LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational
Branden Grace was forced to withdraw from the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational on Saturday after suffering an injury three holes into the second round. Grace, 34, noticed some pain on the driving range on Saturday and after finishing the 3rd hole at Stonehill Golf Course, he lay on the floor and received treatment from physiotherapist Cornel Driessen.
Phil Mickelson sinks MONSTER putt during opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok
Phil Mickelson proved there is life in the old dog yet as he holed a monster putt during the opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok. Mickelson was just off the green at the par-4 14th hole at Stonehill when he rolled back the years, sinking this snaking putt. WATCH:. Mickelson...
Golf Twitter enjoyed THIS moment: "What's his opinion on shotgun starts?"
2023 Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson touched down in Rome this week for the "year to go" celebrations which of course descended into chatter about that tour and what role Tiger Woods would occupy for the U.S. side. Johnson and Donald were involved in a number of...
LIV Golf: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra cards 63 to lead by 5 at Bangkok Invitational
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a superb 63 in the second round of the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational to open up a five-shot lead with one day left. Chacarra, 22, is making his fifth appearance on the LIV Golf Tour at Stonehill Golf Course this week and on Saturday, he shot his lowest score since joining the series.
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
Patrick Cantlay fires 11-under 60 to tie the lead with Tom Kim in Las Vegas
Patrick Cantlay narrowly missed out on a magic round of 59 after firing a stunning 11-under 60 in the third round of the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour. Cantlay, who won this tournament in 2017, stood over a 20-footer for birdie on the 18th green but his putt agonisingly slipped past the left side of the cup.
LIV Golf for women? You'd be MAD not to consider it, says Charley Hull
LPGA Tour star Charley Hull says "you'd be mad not to consider it" if she was presented an opportunity to play in a LIV Golf league for women. Hull, 26, recently captured her first title in nearly six years at The Ascendant, which reduced her to tears as she was doused in champagne by her good friend Georgia Hall.
Sergio Garcia on LIV Golf and OWGR: "They see us as a threat"
Sergio Garcia believes the Official World Golf Ranking see LIV Golf as a threat which is why the Bangkok Invitational was "blocked" from having world ranking points. Speaking after the second round of the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational, Garcia wasn't as passionate as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on the OWGR deadlock, but he said the Saudi-backed series are pursuing what they "deserve."
Let LIV Golf players into the Ryder Cup, says Jon Rahm
Former US Open champion Jon Rahm wants LIV Golf players to play at the Ryder Cup, stating that the famous tournament isn't "the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV." Rahm was the World No.1 during the last Ryder Cup in 2021 and carried much of Europe's hope on his shoulders. He earned three of his 3.5 points playing alongside current LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia at Whistling Straits.
Bryson & Brooks TEAR into OWGR's LIV non-decision: "It's crazy!"
Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka both heavily criticised the decision to not immediately award the LIV Golf Tour world ranking points after the first round of the controversial series' sixth event in Bangkok. Earlier in the week a "strategic alliance" was announced between Greg Norman's LIV and the little-known MENA...
Greg Norman tells OWGR board members who HATE LIV Golf to "GROW UP"
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman lashed out at the Official World Golf Ranking during the Bangkok Invitational, claiming some of the board members "hate LIV." Speaking at Stonehill Golf Course in Thailand, Norman reacted to the news that the OWGR would review the MENA Tour's new structure which wanted to integrate the Bangkok Invitational and the Jeddah Invitational into its schedule.
ONE OF US! Ashun Wu forced to chip onto members tee box after shocking drive
China's Ashun Wu found himself just one shot off the pace when he made the turn in his second round at the Open de Espana on the DP World Tour. But then the wheels came off in dramatic fashion with three double bogeys in the space of five holes from the 12th.
This PGA Tour pro really did have a day like Happy Gilmore on the greens!
Spencer Levin caught the attention of golf fans earlier in the week during his preparation for the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour. The 38-year-old golf pro has a remarkably similar putting stroke to Happy Gilmore, the character played by Adam Sandler in the 1996 comedy. Speaking earlier in...
Dustin Johnson on LIV Golf Tour? "We are NOT a joke!"
Dustin Johnson says he believes the media and golf world is finally starting to realise the LIV Golf Invitational Series is "not a joke" despite admitting he did not know "what was going on" during their curtain-raising event at Centurion Club in June. Johnson, who may have recently landed himself...
