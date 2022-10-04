Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn: Coal Miner’s Band lead guitarist reflects on memories with country star
Dave Thornhill told News 2 Lynn was like a sister to him, and he likely spent more time with the star than her own family, performing across the country in sold out shows.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series Returns To Depot Museum
The Brown Bag Lunch Concert series returns to Cookeville’s Depot Museum Friday afternoon, featuring country pop artist Ainsley Costello. Cultural Arts Superintendent Chad McDonald said the series started some 20 years ago as a way to attract more people to the downtown area during the lunch hour. “It’s been...
newstalk941.com
Countdown Is On For American Made Music Fest In Jackson Co.
The countdown is on for this year’s American Made Music Fest in Jackson County. Chamber of Commerce Director Hope Vargas said this year attendees can expect equally great acts, and more food truck vendors. “One issue that we did see last year was the long wait times that attendees...
Overton County News
Standing Stone Day to be held Oct. 8
Hosted by Standing Stone Historical Society, Standing Stone Day will be observed Saturday, Oct. 8. This year, the festival theme is “Tanasi Timeline”, highlighting the unique events that occurred before, during, and after the creation of the State of Tennessee for its 225th birthday this year, and how those events led to the incorporation from Standing Stone Community to Town of Monterey in the annual Standing Stone Day booklet.
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
Tennessee Tribune
Winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in Crossville, TN
Crossville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–For the first time, the season six winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., will be headlining a show at Cumberland County Playhouse (221 Tennessee Ave. Crossville, TN) Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 pm. Accompanied by the dynamic Landau Little Big Band, Landau will perform classics from The Great American Songbook and salute the Magic of Motown in an unforgettable night of stories and songs!
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
One dead after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Roane County
One person is dead after a car travelling the wrong way on I40 and hitting another car head on according to the Tennessee Highway Police.
wjle.com
City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple
If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
Reward increased to $5K in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County officials have increased the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Mya Fuller's death.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue
Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
WSMV
Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
Body found inside burning car at Tennessee boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
newstalk941.com
Baxter Approves Annexation Of 60-Acre Plot For High Density Development
Baxter Board of Aldermen approved the annexation of two properties Thursday along Dale Myers Lane and Gainesboro Highway, with future development planned for Coon Hunt Road. The 50 to 60 acres had been rezoned to super high-density residential by the planning commission earlier Thursday evening. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the same developer is working to buildout both properties.
carthagecourier.com
Gunfire during altercation
An altercation at a Carthage residence erupted into gunfire Thursday morning. One person was grazed in the ear by a bullet and another faces aggravated assault (domestic). The incident is the result of an ongoing dispute between the two parties, police say. When the investigation was completed, Sharon Camp, 60,...
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Airlifted From Accident Scene
Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
murfreesboro.com
Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
smithcountyinsider.com
Search of a residence and vehicle leads to discovery of multiple drugs – one person charged
On August 31, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields, Deputy Nathan Williams and Trooper Palmer went to a residence to question the occupant. The resident, Joseph Phillips, 26 of Gordonsville, initially slammed the door on the officers. After knocking on the door a second time Phillips allowed officers to enter the residence. Officers observed the presence of marijuana in plan view on the coffee table. Additionally Phillips had a bulge in the pocket of his shorts, officers asked about the bulge and Phillips revealed a bottle of diabetes test strips. Officers asked to look at the bottle and upon opening a baggie with approximately 5.67 grams of cocaine was found. Additionally a set of digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and a small about of methamphetamine was found in the residence.
Comments / 0