ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SAFB_0iMH00Ak00

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June 25, 1969. The remains were discovered in November 2012 on the grounds of a former coal mining operation in Newport Township.

Officials had previously identified the remains as Jane “Newport” Doe after she was discovered by individuals digging in a trash-filled depression in the ground. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s and State Police say she died of suspicious or foul play circumstances.

‘Torso killer’ linked to 1968 cold case murder at NY mall: sources

State Police say they are continuing to look for a suspect in connection to Dymond’s death.

“We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active,” said Captain Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P. “After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it.

The Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP’s Shickshinny station submitted the victim’s DNA profile to national databases for comparison to other profiles on record with negative results. The remains were later submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing, which was funded by the Luzerne Foundation.

Midstate city tops list of best small cities in America: Report

Othram, Inc. provided troopers with possible family members of Jane “Newport” Doe, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples. When those samples were compared to the DNA profile of the remains found in 2012, lab results received earlier this month indicated the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe are the remains of Joan Marie Dymond.

Anyone with information regarding Dymond’s disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

Personnel worked with and received extraordinary assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), multiple forensic anthropologists, Beta Analytic, Inc., and Othram, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Suspects arrested in SC for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Psp Troop P#Shickshinny#Othram Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
CORNELIUS, NC
WNCT

Local organizations raise awareness of domestic violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Roughly one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced some sort of domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Domestic violence hurts families in many ways and must be addressed head-on,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, who declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “We’ll […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy