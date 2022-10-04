Commissioner Moran Doubles Down Effort on Behalf of Problematic Proposal by Liberty Affordable Inc. For Affordable Housing

Earlier this year, the Saratoga Springs Public Safety Department applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for funds for additional firefighters for the city, primarily to staff the new fire station being built on Henning Road. The proposal was to fund sixteen new firefighters for three years. The good news is the application was successful, and FEMA awarded the city $4,154,523.52. The bad news is the city may not actually be able to afford this grant.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO