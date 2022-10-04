ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Liberty News

Gordon, Hess Claim ASUN XC Freshman of the Week Awards

After running well at Friday’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Liberty’s Ava Gordon and Jacob Hess have swept this week’s ASUN Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Week awards. Hess, who previously won this award on Sept. 21, joins Joe Spitzer (Oct. 2...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 5 Flames in North Dakota for back-to-back battles with No. 4 Beavers

Traveling overnight Thursday morning to challenge longtime nemesis Minot State (N.D.) University this weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, hopes to ride momentum from this past weekend’s home sweep of No. 13 Niagara University and end the No. 4 Beavers’ nine-game winning streak in head-to-head battles.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

DII Lady Flames open season by skating over Mountaineers; prep for Delaware Showcase

Though it suffered setbacks caused by injuries in its first game, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team showcased tremendous potential in a season-opening sweep of West Virginia over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Lady Flames endured a few concussions in Friday’s late-night opener to prevail, 5-2, before the Mountaineers, trailing 4-0 late in the first period, forfeited Saturday’s rematch when they lost their lone available goalie to injury.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
City
Huddleston, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
City
Fairfax Station, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Liberty News

Wilson and Worst Defeat No. 10-Ranked Doubles Team, Move On to Round of 16

Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst of the Liberty men’s tennis team continued their unprecedented run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, defeating the No. 10-ranked doubles team in the country on Tuesday evening in their first main draw match. Wilson and Worst squared off with Portland’s No. 10...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Parra Romero Earns Ranked Win Over Oregon’s No. 107 Leuscher

Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a ranked win over Oregon’s No. 107 Sophie Leuscher on the fourth day of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. Parra Romero’s victory over Leuscher, the first ranked win of her Liberty career, came in two sets, 6-3, 6-2 at Cary Tennis Park. The triumph was her fourth of the event. She is the first player in program history to win four matches at the ITA All-American Championships, a prestigious tournament featuring the best collegiate players.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Main Draw Bound: Wilson and Worst Make Program History at ITA All-Americans

Liberty’s doubles pairing of Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst made program history on Tuesday at the ITA All-American Championships, punching their ticket to the doubles main draw with a victory. Wilson and Worst defeated Arkansas’ Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6), in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Hamlett Tabbed BIG EAST Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week

Liberty midfielder Lizzie Hamlett has been tabbed the BIG EAST Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. Hamlett’s honor is her second career BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week recognition. She received the award for the first time since Nov. 2, 2021. Hamlett’s weekly award is her second of the season, as she garnered inclusion on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll back two weeks ago (Sept. 20).
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Room#Liberty University#Cookies Coffee#Lady Flames#The Women S Varsity 4#Men S Varsity
Liberty News

McGhee Named ASUN Preseason POY, Flames Picked First in Both Polls

ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Show, Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Liberty’s Darius McGhee has been named the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. Meanwhile, the Flames were voted to finish first in both the ASUN Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll as well as the Preseason Men’s Basketball Media Poll.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames Head to Kentucky for Weekend ASUN Matches

5 p.m. – Liberty at Bellarmine Live Stats | Live Video. McBrayer Arena – Richmond, Ky. 2 p.m. – Liberty at Eastern Kentucky Live Stats | Live Video. The Lady Flames are making their first trip ever to Eastern Kentucky, and went 1-1 at Bellarmine during the spring of 2021.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

DeLaite Named Director of Pitcher Development

Liberty baseball head coach Scott Jackson has announced that former Flames pitcher and 2021 National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist Trevor DeLaite has been named the team’s Director of Pitcher Development. DeLaite has spent the last two seasons with the Liberty baseball program. The Bangor, Maine native was a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Game Day: UMass

Liberty will close out a two-game road swing this weekend when the Flames travel to Amherst, Va., to face the Minutemen of UMass for the fifth year in a row. Live Stats (UMassathletics.com) Other Links:. Weather – Amherst, Mass. Official Kickoff:. 3:30 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:. ESPN+. Play-By-Play Broadcaster:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Liberty News

No. 16 Lady Flames to Face Villanova, No. 7 Louisville

Live Video: Liberty at Villanova (FloLive) Live Video: Liberty vs. Louisville (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The No. 16-ranked Liberty field hockey team will play a road BIG EAST match at Villanova on Friday and will then host No. 7 Louisville, Sunday afternoon. The Lady Flames (7-4), who...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Herman Tabbed ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for Second Consecutive Week

For the second consecutive week, Liberty defender Bridie Herman has been selected as the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced earlier this afternoon. This past week, Herman scored a goal, assisted three others and was part of a Liberty defense that recorded its seventh shutout of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Player Focus: UMass

Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with wide receiver CJ Yarbrough and linebacker Aakil Washington. Yarbrough caught one of the Flames’ three touchdown receptions in Liberty’s win over Old Dominion. The redshirt junior finished the game as Liberty’s leading receiver, recording four receptions for a career-high 94 receiving yards.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy