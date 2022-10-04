Stair replacement at Auburn Sounder Station

The west side stairs to the pedestrian bridge at the Auburn Sounder station need to be replaced. For this work to proceed, crews will be shutting down the stairs beginning October 10 through December 9. During this time elevator access to the pedestrian bridge will be preserved except for the week of November 7-14.

During that week of construction, Sounder commuters using the west surface parking area will need to walk to the West Main Street crossing and cross the tracks to get to the other platform.

Most trains use the track adjacent to the parking garage. Passengers using the parking garage will not be impacted unless there is a last-minute track change. The east side stairs and elevator will remain open throughout construction.

Alternatively, passengers who, in the event of a last-minute track change, would have difficulty with that walk and the West Main Street crossing should consider using an alternate Sounder station.

For more information on the project visit https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/changes-affect-my-ride/planned-service-disruptions.