Shaquille O’Neal explains why LeBron James won’t be the GOAT even if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
In the 2022-23 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is projected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. If James does that, he’ll lay claim to the most points ever scored by a player in the history of the league. Earlier this week, James seemed to make it clear that he thinks very little of the record and Abdul-Jabbar himself.
ESPN
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'
"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
Look: Shaquille O'Neal Reveals How Much He Weighs Now
Shaquille O'Neal is working on his fitness goals during retirement. Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar detailed his desire to become a "sex symbol." The big man started shedding weight after realizing he had "that Charles Barkley retirement body." He also revealed an unusual goal...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record
There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
Yardbarker
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
Shaq Reveals What Makes Him 'Jealous' Of LeBron James
It's pretty rare when Shaquille O'Neal is jealous of something NBA-related. He's widely considered to be one of, if not the best center in NBA history and won four NBA championships throughout his career. That said, he's a bit jealous that LeBron James has the chance to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's...
LeBron James pleads with NBA commissioner to own team in Vegas (video)
LeBron James broached the topic of franchise ownership in a direct plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. King James, who scored 23 points in one half of playing time during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, wants to open up a franchise in Las Vegas.
FOX Sports
Lamar Odom on Kobe Bryant's reaction to Shaq winning an NBA Title with the Miami Heat | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Lamar Odom tells Shannon Sharpe what Kobe Bryant's reaction and mindset was after Shaquille O'Neal won a title with the Miami Heat. “That could’ve been our title too…Kobe said: ‘I’m going to get me one…I know I’m going to get me one."
ESPN
Meet the Miami Heat rookie who looks like a high schooler -- and technically still is one
NEW YORK -- Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is already a highly accomplished 19-year-old. Jovic was the 27th pick in June's NBA draft, made his NBA preseason debut Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and impressed in Thursday night's preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with his best showing yet: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in 16 minutes in a 109-80 Heat victory.
Yardbarker
TNT Welcomes A Former NBA Star To Their Team
Jamal Crawford played for nine teams in the NBA during his career from 2000-2020. He was one of the greatest sixth men of his generation and become one of the most well-respected and reliable role players in the league. And now Crawford is about to take on a brand new...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal shares details about his weight loss journey
At 50 years old, Shaquille O’Neal is doing his best to get to a healthy weight. The retired center icon appeared this week on “Impaulsive with Logan Paul” and shared some details about his efforts to slim down. O’Neal revealed that he now sits at 365 pounds after previously topping the 400 mark.
