Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Country Club Bank GFN Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,293.67
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.
Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The stock has a market cap of C$280.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.
Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41
The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.40.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.15. Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 21st
First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.69
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Stock Performance. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile. (Get Rating) Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants...
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
