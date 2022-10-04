Read full article on original website
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.
The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 21st
First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
Security National Bank Sells 907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.69
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.19
MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.05.
Thor Mining (LON:THR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £10.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Stock Performance. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile. (Get Rating) Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants...
Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.94
The company has a market cap of £149.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.15.
Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Sims Increases Dividend. The company also...
Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09
A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.
