Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former police officer involved in George Floyd killing receives three years in jail
A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for his role in the killing of George Floyd.
Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison
A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order
A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Dakota Woman Convicted of Conspiring to Murder Husband with Her Lover’s Help
North Dakota jurors have convicted a woman of plotting to kill her husband with the help of her lover. Nikki Sue Melissa Entzel, 39, was found guilty on Tuesday on all charges: a count each of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.
Judge orders competency evaluation for man accused of threatening Shiawassee County officials
FLINT, MI – A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Macomb County man accused of threatening current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. Shiawassee County District Court Judge Ward L. Clarkson on Tuesday, Oct. 4, granted a motion requesting that George Hamas, of Washington, Michigan, be referred to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline for a competency evaluation.
Man who pleaded guilty in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 4 years
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A man who pleaded guilty to participating in an elaborate plot to kidnap Michigan's governor was sentenced to four years in prison after he served as a key witness in the trial of two co-conspirators as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Kyra Bolden Could Become The First Black Woman To Join Michigan’s Supreme Court
With a November victory, Bolden would join other historical figures on the highest courts on both the state and federal levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man gets 4 years for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
A Michigan man who plotted with others to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, federal prosecutors said. Kaleb Franks, 28, is the second person sentenced in the plan to abduct Whitmer, a Democrat, which the government has said was orchestrated by anti-government extremists.
Shooting of Porter Burks raises questions of how to respond to mental crises
Detroit Police Department Chief James White said the system failed the young man who was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis on Sunday.
Comments / 0