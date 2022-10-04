ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Independent

Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison

A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
American Songwriter

Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order

A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
MLive

Judge orders competency evaluation for man accused of threatening Shiawassee County officials

FLINT, MI – A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Macomb County man accused of threatening current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. Shiawassee County District Court Judge Ward L. Clarkson on Tuesday, Oct. 4, granted a motion requesting that George Hamas, of Washington, Michigan, be referred to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline for a competency evaluation.
NBC News

Man gets 4 years for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

A Michigan man who plotted with others to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, federal prosecutors said. Kaleb Franks, 28, is the second person sentenced in the plan to abduct Whitmer, a Democrat, which the government has said was orchestrated by anti-government extremists.
