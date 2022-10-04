Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO