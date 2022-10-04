Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
mltnews.com
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County Councimember Strom Peterson joins Community Transit board of directors
Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson has joined the Community Transit board of sirectors, attending his first meeting Thursday as a newly appointed member. Peterson replaces outgoing board member Stephanie Wright, who resigned from her county council seat in August to take a job in the county executive’s office. Peterson, who also serves as a Washington State Representative from the 21st Legislative District, was recently appointed to the Snohomish County Council representing District 3, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Woodway and a part of unincorporated Snohomish County.
mltnews.com
Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle
Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15
Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
mltnews.com
Edmonds Center for Arts announces return of arts programming for people with memory loss
Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced the in-person return of its Dementia-Inclusive Series – a line-up of creative and social enrichment programs designed to engage people living with memory loss and their loved ones. Launched in 2015, the series developed collaboratively with the feedback and support of senior...
mltnews.com
Caregivers urged to learn how to reduce risks during Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month
Health and safety advocates in Snohomish County are teaming up this month to educate parents and caregivers on ways they can reduce risks and keep babies safe while sleeping. October is Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month. About 3,500 sleep-related infant deaths occur each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Snohomish County sees between three and 10 sleep-related infant deaths annually. This includes SIDS, sudden unexplained infant deaths (SUID), accidental suffocation, entrapment and other undetermined causes. Most of these deaths are preventable.
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Lynnwood — beginnings and Days of Progress, Part 2
You can read Part 1 of this series here. Historically, Lynnwood had its beginnings in 1888 when the land ownership at what is now Lynnwood at the Crossroads consisted of privately held homesteads and some state land. With the use of records from the Bureau of Land Management, along with plat maps, I was able to pinpoint the original land owners. These records show that the first person to actually establish a home at the birthplace of Lynnwood was Louis Peter Arp, a man originally from Denmark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mltnews.com
Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting
Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
mltnews.com
Following local house fire, Brier community invited to meet with firefighters Oct. 10
South County Fire is hosting a meeting for the Brier community on Monday, Oct. 10, 6-7 p.m., at Brier City Hall, 2901 228th St.S.W. Firefighters will talk about their recent response to a house fire in Brier and share tips on how to protect your home and family from fire.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
5700 block 241st Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head after she yelled at him while he was sleeping. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail. Oct. 1. 21000 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to the...
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas . The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mltnews.com
Under the weather: October, you’re being defiant—sunny and dry weather expected to continue
The rain and cooler weather should be back by now, in my opinion. And we definitely shouldn’t be dealing with any wildfire smoke—it’s October, after all!. No matter how much people may love the sun and warm weather, many people also look forward to the fall season. There’s just a dreaminess to dressing in flannels and sweaters, going to a pumpkin patch or corn maze, hearing rain fall outside and, of course, seeing the leaves change colors.
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 5, 2022
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 29-27 Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 8-2; Shorecrest 5-3, 7-4 Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School. Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 3-0 No details reported. Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4, 6-4; Cedarcrest 1-7, 1-7.
Comments / 0