Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50.
Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.94
The company has a market cap of £149.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.15.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The stock has a market cap of C$280.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.
Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41
The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.40.
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,293.67
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 27th
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.
Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.55
Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Union Jack Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “house stock” rating for the company. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.88. The firm has a market cap of £36.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00.
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Security National Bank Sells 907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %. NYSE:PSF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average...
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.00.
Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09
A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.
