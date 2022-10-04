Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO