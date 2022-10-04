Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
americanbankingnews.com
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
americanbankingnews.com
Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09
A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanbankingnews.com
Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 27th
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.
americanbankingnews.com
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,293.67
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
americanbankingnews.com
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The stock has a market cap of C$280.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.
americanbankingnews.com
Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.
americanbankingnews.com
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
americanbankingnews.com
Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50.
americanbankingnews.com
Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.69
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
americanbankingnews.com
Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.94
The company has a market cap of £149.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.15.
americanbankingnews.com
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Stock Performance. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile. (Get Rating) Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants...
americanbankingnews.com
Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41
The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.40.
Comments / 0