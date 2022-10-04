Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO