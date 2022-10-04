Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government on Friday said it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent...
JOBS・
BBC
Amitabh Bachchan: The Bollywood superstar as you've never seen him before
As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on 11 October, a retrospective of the Bollywood superstar's early films and an exhibition of rare pictures are being shown in India to mark the occasion. Beginning on Saturday, 8 October, a first-of-its kind festival of Bachchan's landmark early films, organised by the non-profit Film...
Comments / 0