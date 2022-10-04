Brown Water, No Electricity, No Help — Black Residents in One Florida Neighborhood Feels Forgotten About After Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Ah do you think there is water , electricity and food in the white neighborhoods? Why don’t we all just try to help instead of just trying to complain and cause trouble. Get out and help black and white together.
This is liberal bull💩 lies. Half the state is under water but oh let’s find the one person of color to be a victim 🙄 lying media
I can’t believe that it took NPR all of six days to get this “I’m oppressed and disrespected” story out. They most likely wrote it two days before Ian hit. Defund them.
Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian
An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Black neighborhood residents say they aren’t counting on much help
Residents in Dunbar say they have grown accustomed to relying on themselves and looking out for each other.
This Florida woman survived her 'biggest mistake' in Hurricane Ian. Why experts say many others didn't
The rising Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian is further proof that people's vulnerability and misinformation play a role who lives and who dies.
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood
A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
Key Largo is so flooded that crocs swim in streets — and you can’t even flush the toilet?
For years, American crocodiles have be seen lounging, mouths agape, on boat ramps in the Key Largo neighborhood of Stillwright Point.
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods raise questions about hurricane relief efforts and say they've been left out
Some residents and community leaders in Florida say the poor majority Black neighborhoods of Dunbar in Fort Myers and River Park in Naples are forgotten as rescue and relief teams descend on areas hit by Hurricane Ian last week.
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
Hundreds of thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don't have electricity or water. But Babcock Ranch, north of Fort Myers, was designed and built to withstand the most powerful storms.
Halloween Display of Man Hanging From a Tree in North Carolina Sparks Controversy
This Halloween display was a little too much for community residents. A controversial Halloween display in a family’s yard in Harnett County, North Carolina, was taken down after it was spotted and shared by hundreds of people on Facebook. WRAL reports that the display appeared to be a full-dressed...
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, Black residents feel forsaken in Ian's aftermath
In historically African American Dunbar, some think that they are being ignored by authorities who are more concerned about helping affluent seaside communities.
Aerial footage shows Hurricane Ian's impact on Fort Myers Beach
Widespread devastation can be seen along Florida's southwest coast where Hurricane Ian first came ashore.Sept. 30, 2022.
‘We’re tired, dirty and hungry’: Hurricane Ian survivors leave Fort Myers Beach on foot
Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island on foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.
Twin Spirits: Plies and Kirk Franklin Vow to Help Florida Residents After Hurricane Ian
Gospel star Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are well aware of how much people think they resemble each other. In response, the duo has teamed up to help the people of Florida. Franklin recently explained how he and Plies are teaming up to help Florida victims of Hurricane Ian while addressing the “rumors” claiming the two might be related. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin jokingly addressed the hilarious claims by calling Plies on FaceTime.
Two Giant, 13-Foot Alligators Taken from South Carolina Lakes in One Day
Last Saturday, Sept. 10, was a day for big alligators in South Carolina’s Santee-Cooper Lakes Complex. Two separate groups of hunters each pulled a giant, 13-foot gator out of the lakes that afternoon. The first oversized alligator was taken by Daniel Cunningham, of Laurens County, South Carolina, who was...
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Ron DeSantis says the media WANTED Hurricane Ian to hit Florida so they could advance their 'political agenda'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused the 'national regime media' of wanting Hurricane Ian to wreak havoc Tampa, claiming it would have been used to advance a 'political agenda.'. The Republican leader was speaking with small conservative outlet Florida's Voice, who caught up with him in hard-hit Lee County.
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
