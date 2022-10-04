Read full article on original website
popville.com
“Chef Peter Chang announces an October 8 opening for Chang Chang in Dupont Circle”
“Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce an October 8 debut for Chang Chang, their dual concept contemporary Chinese restaurant in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington, D.C. The two-in-one concept at 1200 19th St. NW features parallel dine-in and carryout services, which function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Though Chang Chang isn’t the first time Peter Chang and Lydia Chang have collaborated, the two Changs in the name nod to the fact that this restaurant is a much more even partnership, as the elder Chang looks to the next generation to expand his vision of contemporary Chinese dining. Chang Chang’s carryout branch, labeled Chang Out, will be the first part of the restaurant to open, with Chang In, the full-service dining room, opening its doors ten days later on October 20.
Eater
Old Town’s Playful New Wine Bar Pairs Tartare With Lay’s Chips
Chef Nicole Jones just doubled down on Old Town with the opening of a new American restaurant next to her all-day Mae’s Market and Cafe. Virginia’s Darling debuted last week with a large cellar full of women-owned wines, hearth-baked breads, duck confit atop chickpeas, and sharable plates showcasing local farmers from Virginia’s Northern Neck peninsula and Lancaster, Pennsylvania (277 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia). A long marble bar wrapping around an open kitchen is the spot to watch Jones bring the seasonal menu to life. There’s also a casual outdoor patio, intimate dining room, and space for live music and private events. Cheffed-up snacks include charred dates drizzled in California olive oil; marinated olives with fennel pollen; and salt and vinegar pistachios fried in olive oil. Fun fact: Jones’s partner is Andy Brown (Andy’s Pizza), who’s helping out as a food runner.
popville.com
First Look Inside First (proper) Silver Diner opening today in D.C.
“the 1250 Half St. SE location officially opens on Oct. 5 and it is the restaurant group’s first two-story restaurant. Silver Social, a sophisticated upstairs bar with terrace overlooking Nationals Park, features craft cocktails and small bites for the over 21 crowd and will not officially open until the end of October. The downstairs Silver Diner will continue to finish up construction in off hours and with minimal diner interference.”
Eater
Antonio’s Coney Island Offers a Central American Twist on the Classic Michigan Diner
Antonio’s Coney Island occupies a small space in an Ypsilanti shopping plaza and serves up a great version of the iconic Detroit hot dog topped with chili, onions, and yellow mustard. Just not a lot them, maybe one or two a day. That’s because the main attractions include pupusas...
NBC Washington
‘We Won': DC Has Its First Unionized Starbucks
As coffee drinkers welcomed the beginning of pumpkin spice season, a local Starbucks celebrated becoming D.C.’s first unionized store. Employees at the location at 1429 P St. NW, in the Logan Circle area, voted 10 to 6 on Friday in favor of joining the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). “Union...
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
Washingtonian.com
The Wharf’s Phase Two Is Opening With Over 20 New Spots
After three years, construction of The Wharf’s phase two is coming to a close. The $3.6 billion development, which turned a previously low-key stretch of Southwest waterfront best known for its fish market into a coveted live-work-play destination, initially debuted in 2017. While portions of phase two are still undergoing construction, the area will officially open to the public with a celebration October 12.
hillrag.com
Phase Two of The Wharf Opens Wednesday
On October 12th, crowds at The Wharf will celebrate two milestones: the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the completion of the waterfront neighborhood. You can join in the party. On October 12 from 5 p.m.to 8 pm, enjoy live music and pop-up entertainment along Wharf Street,...
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
October is the last month to catch a boat tour in Georgetown until 2025
WASHINGTON — October is the last month visitors can take a boat tour in Georgetown before the canals are drained for major restoration. Georgetown Heritage boat tours will resume in spring 2025 after a $28 million Canal restoration project, funded by the National Park Service, is complete. Officials say the Georgetown section of the C&O Canal will be drained for approximately 30 months to allow for a major restoration of Locks 1, 2, and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs.
thezebra.org
Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!
Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
Eater
This Portland-Based Initiative Wants Every Bar or Restaurant to Have Overdose Reversal Drugs on Hand
Ellen Wirshup, a Portland bar vet with almost a decade in the industry, had been sober for more than a year when she discovered her friend had died of an overdose. He wasn’t the first — a number of her friends had died of unintentional overdoses over the past few years — but she didn’t know this friend was using.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WTOP
Gambling revenue slows at Maryland casinos
Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Is Promising Big Strides on Black Homeownership. But Is She Doing Enough to Prevent Foreclosures?
Mayor Muriel Bowser and her deputies are clearly aware that Black homeowners are being pushed out of D.C. She held a lengthy event at the Howard Theatre bemoaning that trend Monday and pledging to do everything she can to reverse it, unveiling a glossy, 28-page report from her recently convened “strike force” full of strategies to tackle the issue. Thumb through its pages, and you can find example after example of why the city has seen a steady decline in Black homeownership over the past 30 years.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County
Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
cbs12.com
Seafood festival, Bacon and BBQ Fest, Art Bash: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in South Florida this weekend. The St. Lucie Cultural Alliance is hosting Art Bash at the MIDFLORIDA event center. There will be a variety of work by local artisans to enjoy and purchase, updates from local cultural...
fox5dc.com
Gunfire interrupts youth football practice at DC rec center
WASHINGTON - A youth football practice being held inside a southwest D.C. recreation center was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday after a bullet shattered one of the building's windows. Police say they responded to the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. outside King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street. ◀︎...
