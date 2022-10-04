ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WWL-AMFM

Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
Palm Beach Daily News

NHC keeping eye on 2 tropical waves in Atlantic showing potential for development

As communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian continue to recover from the storm's wrath, the National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa — Invest 92L — shows the strongest potential for development and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or two as it moves generally northwest into the central Atlantic. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Another Tropical Depression Brewing Over the Atlantic Ocean

On Tuesday, a new tropical depression developed over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Depression 12 developed late Tuesday afternoon far out over the Atlantic Ocean, close to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Developing Weather Condition. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, one of two...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave Could Develop Into Hurricane Julia

A tropical wave is currently developing in the eastern Atlantic region, and experts are watching it closely. The system may develop into Hurricane Julia, the next storm of the season. A couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are being watched by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. The...
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13

Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen, a disturbance in the southern Caribbean, could become a tropical depression later today. It's forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday, possibly even reaching hurricane status by Sunday. It's set to track near the ABC Islands, the coast of NW Venezuela, & the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning before heading across the SW Caribbean, near the coast of Nicaragua by Sunday. Next name up on the list is Julia. Central America will need to watch it closely. A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a disturbance that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but is forecast to brings a threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The PTC designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories, watches or warnings even though the disturbance has not yet developed. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 12 in the eastern Atlantic, is weakening several hundred miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It should fade out soon.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Atlantic Basin for Tropical Development in the Coming Week

Weather stations are monitoring the potential development of storms in the coming week after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida. The impact of Hurricane Ian was immense, resulting in a massive power outage, flooding, and damage. In recent news from Reuters, on October 3, 2022, Hurricane Ian resulted in over 80 dead. Search and rescue operations for affected communities have been continuing.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Forecasters watch Tropical Depression 12, disturbance in Atlantic

Tropical Depression 12 formed in the Atlantic Tuesday and another disturbance could make its way into the Caribbean later this week. Neither system currently poses a threat to Florida or the United States. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 12 was about 555 miles west of the Cabo...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Monitor Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean With Potential of Heavy Rainfall

A recent weather update showed that tropical disturbance over the Southeastern Caribbean Sea could bring heavy rainfall and localized flooding. On October 6, 2022, the National Hurricane Center announced the recent tropical advisories on Tropical Depression 12, located several hundred miles on the west-northwest Cabo Verde Islands. NHC also said...
ENVIRONMENT

