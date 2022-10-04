Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to be a major hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to significantly strengthen as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida early next week. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast.
NHC keeping eye on 2 tropical waves in Atlantic showing potential for development
As communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian continue to recover from the storm's wrath, the National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa — Invest 92L — shows the strongest potential for development and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or two as it moves generally northwest into the central Atlantic. ...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.
Tropical Storm Madeline forms off the western coast of Mexico
Tropical Storm Madeline formed in the Pacific Ocean off the western coast of Mexico Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic. Wave nearing Caribbean shows signs of strengthening
A new tropical depression developed in the Atlantic Tuesday and a second is showing signs of strengthening as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression 12, located west of the Cabo Verde Islands, is expected to remain over open waters until it dissipates by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orlene weakens from a hurricane to a tropical depression as it dissipates over Mexico
A hurricane that hit southwestern Mexico has weakened to a tropical depression Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ian could make landfall as a Category 5 – only 4 other storms have done that in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength...
Two ‘Tropical Disturbances’ to Form in Atlantic Days After Hurricane Ian Slammed Florida
Two new “tropical disturbances” have formed in the Atlantic Ocean just days after Hurricane Ian pummeled into Florida’s gulf coast, leaving the state in devastating wreckage. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Depression 12, which is located 440 miles west of Cabo Verde, showed sustained...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
natureworldnews.com
Another Tropical Depression Brewing Over the Atlantic Ocean
On Tuesday, a new tropical depression developed over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Depression 12 developed late Tuesday afternoon far out over the Atlantic Ocean, close to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Developing Weather Condition. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, one of two...
natureworldnews.com
Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave Could Develop Into Hurricane Julia
A tropical wave is currently developing in the eastern Atlantic region, and experts are watching it closely. The system may develop into Hurricane Julia, the next storm of the season. A couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are being watched by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. The...
msn.com
Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13
Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen, a disturbance in the southern Caribbean, could become a tropical depression later today. It's forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday, possibly even reaching hurricane status by Sunday. It's set to track near the ABC Islands, the coast of NW Venezuela, & the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning before heading across the SW Caribbean, near the coast of Nicaragua by Sunday. Next name up on the list is Julia. Central America will need to watch it closely. A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a disturbance that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but is forecast to brings a threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The PTC designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories, watches or warnings even though the disturbance has not yet developed. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 12 in the eastern Atlantic, is weakening several hundred miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It should fade out soon.
Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength as powerful Category 3 storm
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan gets latest tracking on Hurricane Ian Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to making landfall. Hurricane Ian made its landfall on Cuba as a category 3 storm Tuesday morning as it continues on its...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Monitor Atlantic Basin for Tropical Development in the Coming Week
Weather stations are monitoring the potential development of storms in the coming week after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida. The impact of Hurricane Ian was immense, resulting in a massive power outage, flooding, and damage. In recent news from Reuters, on October 3, 2022, Hurricane Ian resulted in over 80 dead. Search and rescue operations for affected communities have been continuing.
msn.com
Forecasters watch Tropical Depression 12, disturbance in Atlantic
Tropical Depression 12 formed in the Atlantic Tuesday and another disturbance could make its way into the Caribbean later this week. Neither system currently poses a threat to Florida or the United States. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 12 was about 555 miles west of the Cabo...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Monitor Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean With Potential of Heavy Rainfall
A recent weather update showed that tropical disturbance over the Southeastern Caribbean Sea could bring heavy rainfall and localized flooding. On October 6, 2022, the National Hurricane Center announced the recent tropical advisories on Tropical Depression 12, located several hundred miles on the west-northwest Cabo Verde Islands. NHC also said...
Comments / 0