ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Nonprofit Occupies Old Victoria’s Secret Storefront in Indianapolis Mall to Create Space for Black Businesses

Dollars are being circulated back into the Black community as Black businesses unite under one storefront. On the second floor of Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis, the SHE.Xperience occupies the old Victoria’s Secret storefront. It has become a space to display 12 Black-owned businesses that offer accessories, beauty products, home décor, candles, clothing, and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PYMNTS

Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’

Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies

The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haircare#Hair Conditioner#Hair Products#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Linus Company Walmart#Moisturizing Hair Milk#Walmart Start
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
TechCrunch

EcoCart drives $14.5M of new funding into its sustainable shopping experience

EcoCart has built an infrastructure for e-commerce companies and works with them to make that shopping experience more transparent and sustainable. Here’s how it works: The three-year-old software company performs product life cycle audits for its customers to help them calculate, analyze and offset their carbon emissions. Customers can...
BUSINESS
WWD

Fashion Saved $38M in 2021 With These Greener Supply Chain Programs, Per Aii Report

Sustainable fashion’s NGOs are celebrating recent gains while gearing up for upcoming events. For one, the Apparel Impact Institute released its impact report Thursday, tracking fashion industry progress throughout the year.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere Prior to this, the organization released two reports last year, the “Roadmap to Net Zero” and “Unlocking the Trillion-Dollar Fashion Decarbonization Opportunity,” which above all else, puts a number on fashion’s lost progress (just a mere $1 trillion for net-zero aims) while anchoring Aii’s next steps in data. Among the highlights...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away

Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
RELATIONSHIPS
getnews.info

Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World

Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
INTERNET
gcimagazine.com

Coty 'Undefines' Beauty in New Brand Mission

Coty has unveiled what it calls a "new company purpose," with a new tagline: Fearless. Forward. You. The company has reportedly placed "fearless kindness" at the center of its corporate values, impacting processes, the businesses, its partners, employees and, of course, consumers. Under the new mission, Coty is focused on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
daystech.org

Square Debuts AI for Conversational Commerce Platform

Square has launched AI options inside its Square Messages platform, permitting retailers to speak with clients utilizing steered replies and actions, an organization weblog noted. Square stated that these AI messaging options assist to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also throughout the weblog, Square launched its...
INTERNET
PYMNTS

Amazon Reportedly Pauses Corporate Retail Hiring for Rest of 2022

Amazon is hitting pause on corporate hiring for its retail business for the rest of 2022, according to an internal announcement The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Oct. 4). The eCommerce giant is just one among numerous companies that have pulled back in the face of economic uncertainties. The...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Envisions Hyper-Growth in Memory and Logic Semiconductors through Intensified Industry Collaborations at Samsung Tech Day 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today showcased a series of cutting-edge semiconductor solutions set to drive digital transformation through the decade, at Samsung Tech Day 2022. An annual conference since 2017, the event returned to in-person attendance at the Signia by Hilton San Jose hotel after three years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005924/en/ Yong-In Park, President and Head of System LSI Business, is giving his keynote speech at Samsung Tech Day 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN JOSE, CA
Sourcing Journal

Zalando Joins Brands Backtracking on Sustainability Claims

Fashion has a greenwashing problem. The latest company to find itself in the crosshairs for inappropriate claims is Zalando, which dropped its sustainability “flag” last week after a Norwegian jury presented the online retailer with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize. The Berlin-based firm, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and...
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle

Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
LIFESTYLE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy