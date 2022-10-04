Read full article on original website
Nonprofit Occupies Old Victoria’s Secret Storefront in Indianapolis Mall to Create Space for Black Businesses
Dollars are being circulated back into the Black community as Black businesses unite under one storefront. On the second floor of Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis, the SHE.Xperience occupies the old Victoria’s Secret storefront. It has become a space to display 12 Black-owned businesses that offer accessories, beauty products, home décor, candles, clothing, and more.
Byron Allen’s $10 Billion Lawsuit Against McDonald’s To Start In May After Attempts To Dismiss Suit Fail
Byron Allen’s $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit against McDonald’s will go to trial next May after the fast food giant tried and failed to have the suit dismissed three times. The Chicago Crusader reports the trial is set for May 30, 2023, after Judge Fernando Olguin determined last...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies
The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
The World’s First Compostable Clothing Brand Just Landed a Deal on Shark Tank
The compostable underwear brand, KENT, recently scored a major deal on Shark Tank during the live season 14 premiere. KENT is a sustainable clothing company that focuses on using organic, vegan, and compostable materials to make briefs, tees, and reusable totes. Article continues below advertisement. Fashion is a huge contributor...
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Woman Brags About Easy WFH Job on TikTok, Calls It "Free Money"
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many are sticking with work-from-home jobs to avoid commuting and because, in most jobs, employees can get more done from the comfort of their homes. In fact, according to a survey by Stanford, working from home increased productivity by 13 percent, and led to an increase...
EcoCart drives $14.5M of new funding into its sustainable shopping experience
EcoCart has built an infrastructure for e-commerce companies and works with them to make that shopping experience more transparent and sustainable. Here’s how it works: The three-year-old software company performs product life cycle audits for its customers to help them calculate, analyze and offset their carbon emissions. Customers can...
Fashion Saved $38M in 2021 With These Greener Supply Chain Programs, Per Aii Report
Sustainable fashion’s NGOs are celebrating recent gains while gearing up for upcoming events. For one, the Apparel Impact Institute released its impact report Thursday, tracking fashion industry progress throughout the year.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere Prior to this, the organization released two reports last year, the “Roadmap to Net Zero” and “Unlocking the Trillion-Dollar Fashion Decarbonization Opportunity,” which above all else, puts a number on fashion’s lost progress (just a mere $1 trillion for net-zero aims) while anchoring Aii’s next steps in data. Among the highlights...
Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away
Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
Earn Some Extra Money as an Amazon Dropshipper
Learn how to sell products on Amazon without keeping any inventory with this course bundle.
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
Coty 'Undefines' Beauty in New Brand Mission
Coty has unveiled what it calls a "new company purpose," with a new tagline: Fearless. Forward. You. The company has reportedly placed "fearless kindness" at the center of its corporate values, impacting processes, the businesses, its partners, employees and, of course, consumers. Under the new mission, Coty is focused on...
Square Debuts AI for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI options inside its Square Messages platform, permitting retailers to speak with clients utilizing steered replies and actions, an organization weblog noted. Square stated that these AI messaging options assist to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also throughout the weblog, Square launched its...
Amazon Reportedly Pauses Corporate Retail Hiring for Rest of 2022
Amazon is hitting pause on corporate hiring for its retail business for the rest of 2022, according to an internal announcement The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Oct. 4). The eCommerce giant is just one among numerous companies that have pulled back in the face of economic uncertainties. The...
Samsung Electronics Envisions Hyper-Growth in Memory and Logic Semiconductors through Intensified Industry Collaborations at Samsung Tech Day 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today showcased a series of cutting-edge semiconductor solutions set to drive digital transformation through the decade, at Samsung Tech Day 2022. An annual conference since 2017, the event returned to in-person attendance at the Signia by Hilton San Jose hotel after three years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005924/en/ Yong-In Park, President and Head of System LSI Business, is giving his keynote speech at Samsung Tech Day 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Zalando Joins Brands Backtracking on Sustainability Claims
Fashion has a greenwashing problem. The latest company to find itself in the crosshairs for inappropriate claims is Zalando, which dropped its sustainability “flag” last week after a Norwegian jury presented the online retailer with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize. The Berlin-based firm, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and...
Ludacris is Cheesing for Change, Flaunts ‘BUY BLACK’ Grills
Fans spotted Ludacris sporting some new drip on social media this weekend. The award-winning rapper posted a video to his Instagram Sunday to share a message with his fans through a new set of gold grills. In the video, the rapper is decked out in an all-black outfit, stunting a...
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
