ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sq7T2_0iMGiNDc00

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square.

President Joe Biden has not responded to any of Abbott’s requests to visit the border, or secure the border, Abbott said in an interview on Tuesday.

“When you see the chaos and devastation caused by the Biden administration policies on the border, it’s shocking that’s he’s not been down there to see what he caused,” the border governor said.

“Go back two, two and a half years ago, we had some of the lowest border crossings in decades; go back over the last century, to see that low number of illegal border crossings. Then go to this fiscal year that ended on the 30th of September. We set an all-time record of 2.2 million apprehensions of people coming across the border illegally. He’s clearly by his own policies caused record-setting illegal immigration. But it goes beyond that. Look at the challenges that people in Del Rio, Eagle Pass and the small communities along the border have to deal with every single day."

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in the spring of 2021 to mobilize state resources to combat the surge in illegal immigration at the state's souther border with Mexico, including deploying the state's National Guard to help with security efforts.

“It is hypocritical on the one hand for the president and his staff to criticize me for having to deploy the National Guard to respond to his open border policies, now for them only to begin to deploy [other states’] National Guards is deeply hypocritical,” he said.

It’s also hypocritical, the Texas governor continued, for other Democratic leaders “to criticize me for helping out our local communities by busing out migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, and then Biden and his administration moving migrants themselves in the middle of the night. What we are doing is really nothing different than what the Biden administration is doing."

After the surge in illegal immigration, the Biden administration began flying foreign nationals to locations across the country without notifying elected officials in those states, Republican leaders say. After Abbott began busing migrants to the so-called sanctuary cities of Washington D.C., New York City and then Chicago, Democratic leaders in those locations called the initiative inhumane.

“It is rank hypocrisy that we are dealing with,” Abbott told The Center Square.

Since early last year, Abbott’s sent letters to Biden and others in his administration requesting information about who is being released into the country and where they are being transported to, among other questions, and has received no response. He’s formed interstate compacts with other Republican governors, signed memorandums of understanding with four Mexican governors, and was the first governor to begin building a border wall on Texas soil.

The Texas legislature has allocated over $4 billion to fund Texas’ border security efforts, including surging state resources to the southern border, including from Texas DPS and roughly 10,000 Texas National Guard troops.

Former Border Patrol agent Frank Lopez Jr., who’s running for Congress in the largest congressional district at the border, CD23, told The Center Square, “Any action by the Biden administration is suspect. The administration certainly has not secured the border; rather they’ve accelerated mass migration. The real purpose of sending troops to the border is certainly not to help Border Patrol agents get out in the field. Instead, the guardsmen and women will act as force multipliers so that more illegal aliens are detected and can be held until Border Patrol is ordered to process and release them into the United States in violation of immigration law.”

Lopez says he anticipates the move will only worsen morale for Border Patrol agents, which is “already at an all time low. This action will only exacerbate their situation and result in plummeting retention as more people seek to get out as soon as possible.”

Former acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told The Center Square, “The majority of intellectually honest people in America will see this for what it is – 30 days before election – a political stunt.

“These military resources are not being used to secure the border to apply consequences to those who are illegally entering the U.S. Instead they will be used to expedite the processing and releasing of more illegal aliens into the U.S.”

Morgan also points out that National Guard members don’t have legal authority to enforce federal immigration law. They will be tasked with assisting Border Patrol agents with non-enforcement operations, including air support, surveillance, transportation and detaining people who’ve entered the U.S. illegally until they can be picked up by Border Patrol agents.

“The administration’s plan is simply to facilitate more people coming through the border, making it less secure. And 2,500 troops is a drop in the bucket, completely for show,” he adds.

Even though Abbott’s Operation Lone Star has been effective, Morgan argues, the border is less secure than it was 19 months ago.

Morgan said “the administration can throw more resources and more money at the problem, it could even send 50,000 National Guard troops and it won’t change anything because the problem is a policy issue. Biden’s open border policies are driving more and more people to come here as we’ve already seen from over 150 countries, including 78 terrorists that we know of.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Biden issues federal marijuana pardon, asks governors to do same

(The Center Square) - President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession and urged governors around the country to do the same with state offenses. Not all governors, however, have such unilateral authority. The proclamation specified it applied to only the "offense of simple possession of marijuana." ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Herald News

5th Circuit hands Texas another win on immigration, ruling DACA is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Texas federal judge’s ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is unconstitutional. The program, created by a Department of Homeland Security memo in 2012, prevents some foreign nationals who were illegally brought into the U.S. as children from being deported. It initially applied to roughly 800,000 individuals. Those in the program were given U.S. Social Security numbers, even though they aren’t U.S. citizens, work authorization, and the ability to...
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

Texas GOP leadership formally declares Texas is being invaded

(The Center Square) – The executive leadership of the Republican Party of Texas has formally declared an invasion at the Texas southern border. It’s also calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to do what no governor of Texas has ever done before: declare an invasion and protect Texas and Americans from what it says are transnational criminal organizations creating an imminent threat to their lives. The Texas GOP’s State Republican Executive Committee formally declared an invasion in a resolution it passed during its latest quarterly meeting...
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it are still protected, but the future of DACA is up in the air pending the next judicial step. No new participants are being enrolled.President Joe Biden issued a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
The Herald News

Sasse confirms he will resign from Senate to become University of Florida president

Sen. Ben Sasse will resign from the U.S. Senate to accept the presidency of the University of Florida, returning to academia after representing Nebraska in Washington for eight years. Sasse was unanimously recommended by the university's search committee and will visit the campus in Gainesville on Monday to meet with students, faculty and other members of the community before he is formally selected by its board of trustees. Sasse, a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Independent

‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Herald News

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He will also direct U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s most dangerous classification that includes substances like heroin and LSD. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Herald News

Business organizations urge Biden administration to boost domestic energy production

(The Center Square) — Business leaders across the country have joined together to call on the Biden administration to boost domestic energy production and to abandon a proposal to ban new offshore lease sales. More than 200 local chambers of commerce in 47 states and 14 national associations penned a letter to President Joe Biden to urge him "to strengthen our energy security by removing impediments to greater domestic energy production." ...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
The Herald News

Armed and Beltway-ish: More Federal Bureaucrats Than U.S. Marines Authorized to Pack Heat

By Mark Hemingway, RealClearInvestigationsOctober 6, 2022 When Congress authorized $80 billion this year to beef up Internal Revenue Service enforcement and staffing, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy invoked the language of war to warn that “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you.” A video quickly went viral racking up millions of views, purporting to show a bunch of clumsy bureaucrats receiving firearms training, prompting...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Pitched Trading Classified Files for Documents Proving Russia Probe was a Hoax

Instead of returning the classified materials he’d taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Donald Trump allegedly wanted to trade them for documents showing the FBI investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia, according to reporting from The New York Times. For more than a year, National Archives officials hounded the former president’s aides and attorneys to return the boxes. Trump insisted they contained nothing important, some just had dirty laundry. But after more pushing from his team, Trump pitched a deal: give the government back its files in exchange for proof that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a “hoax,”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#Texas Dps#Texas National Guard#Border Patrol#Politics State#Politics Governor
The Herald News

U.S. to Screen Travelers From Uganda for Ebola Amid Outbreak in That Country

FRIDAY, Oct. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Travelers flying from Uganda will be funneled to one of five U.S. airports so they can be screened for Ebola amid an outbreak in that African country, federal officials announced Thursday. Passengers who have been in Uganda within the previous 21 days will fly to Kennedy Airport in New York; Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; O'Hare International Airport in Chicago; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

A timeline of notable government bailout and relief programs in US history

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the most significant infusion of federal aid to businesses and families in American history. But this pandemic wasn't the first time the government has stepped in to rescue a failing industry or the economy. From America's earliest days, the government has periodically recognized the need to step in to avert economic catastrophe. Sound Dollar used information from government and news sites to look into the history of some of the biggest bailouts in U.S. history—from shortly after the country's founding...
U.S. POLITICS
The Herald News

U.S. Gun Deaths Reach New Highs

THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Murders and suicides involving guns have reached an all-time high in the United States, health officials reported Thursday. From 2020 to 2021, the rate of firearm homicides increased by more than 8%, as did the rate of firearm suicides, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "It's worth noting that firearms were used in the vast majority...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy