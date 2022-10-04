ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland's bronze elk's stakes raised: $1.3M and counting

By Joseph Gallivan
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOhhY_0iMGiJgi00 Thompson Elk Fountain to be restored to its former glory, with better access, if city departments can agree on a price.

The downtown Thompson Elk Fountain will cost between $1.2 and $1.3 million to restore, according to the Portland Parks Foundation's preliminary cost estimate.

The executive director of PPF, Randy Gragg, said street improvements would add another approximately $670,000.

"We anxiously await what the city's insurance settlement will yield and what the City Council determines the city can afford," Gragg said in a statement Tuesday.

The Foundation raises private money to cover the shortfall in the Portland Parks and Recreation's budget. "We at PPF believe there is wide community support to pitch in if the final gap is not too large," Gragg said.

Situated for 120 years on Southwest Main Street between Lownsdale and Chapman Squares , the Thompson Elk Fountain was damaged during the civil unrest of 2020 that followed the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man by Minneapolis police. Extensive damage was caused by a mixture of black clad protesters and campers living outside the Justice Center, where Portlanders marched and sometimes did battle with city, county and federal law enforcement officers, as well as right wing protestors, for over 100 nights. Protesters swung from the elk's antlers and climbed its back, while others set fires in the empty concrete fountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeDfn_0iMGiJgi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iMGiJgi00

In July 2020, the city moved the nine-feet tall, bronze, bull elk and the fountain pieces into storage. Gragg said some of the stone is lost but more is available from the same quarry.

The Portland Parks Foundation study was overseen by a seven-member Project Advisory Committee of preservation and street design experts and informed by a technical advisory committee of city bureau representatives with oversight of the parks, street, and infrastructure, along with the Regional Arts & Culture Council who oversees the bronze elk.

Public can contribute

PPF and its consultants, Architectural Resources Group (ARG) and the landscape/urban design firm MIG have submitted its restoration plan to the Portland's Office of Management and Finance (OMF).

In turn, OMF has submitted it to the Bureau of Development Services for an anticipated November "Design Advice Request" with the Portland Historic Landmarks Commission. That hearing, in which the team will get feedback from the Landmarks Commissioners, is open to the public for listening and testimony.

"We are honored to present to the city this restoration design, which restores and returns the elk and fountain to their original location," said Randy Gragg, executive director of PPF. "We've also developed potential street improvements to make the fountain a safer, universally accessible, and more welcoming place to visit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQI58_0iMGiJgi00

Stones need to be replaced

The study determined that 18 of the fountain's 50 pieces will have to be remade. They include some of the most complex. All four of the fountain's five-foot-long troughs and some of the most intricately carved ornaments will have to be refabricated. The statue was insured for $900,000.

"But the good news," according to ARG project lead Maya Foty, "stone from the original stone quarry is still available."

As well as a new fountain pump there will be more space for pedestrians to view the fountain and elk, which used to be hemmed in by traffic. Autos will pass only on the north side of Main Street in future, and bikes and pedestrians on the south.

ARG and MIG's design provides two wheelchair accessible access points to a viewing area protected from passing traffic by elegant granite domed bollards.

"The design provides a refuge for people and it better protects the fountain from vehicles," said Rachel Edmonds of MIG, "and also creates a sense of place around the fountain using historically compatible materials."

Sculpture honors Humane Society

PPF hired two historians — Keith Eggener, a professor at the University of Oregon's School of Architecture and Milo Reed, a freelance historian who works with Oregon Black Pioneers and Vanport Mosaic and currently chairs the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries — to research the elk fountain and surrounding parks since its installation in 1900.

Former Portland Mayor David P. Thompson (1879—1882) commissioned the sculpture to honor the Humane Society which he cofounded. In the decades since, the historians found, the elk has stood at the center of protests over such perennial issues as free speech, workers' rights, deportation of immigrants, and police shootings.

"For 120 years, people have gathered at the fountain to enjoy it as a thing of beauty and a symbol of nature, but also to give voice to their convictions," noted Gragg. "Our goal is to renew it, reinstall it, and make it a safer, more inviting public space."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 3

Philip Mann
4d ago

another perfect example the city can't protect the businesses downtown or didn't. they're not even able to protect public property. will they protected if it goes up again and the riots come back or will they just abandon it

Reply
4
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Nature art dominates Sitka Art Invitational

The coastal retreat for serious artists has moved its annual group show to Oregon Contemporary, keeping the animal and plant theme. The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, on the coast in Otis, Oregon, is holding its annual Art Invitational (Oct. 14-16). In north Portland for the first time. The show at Oregon Contemporary, the trendy NoPo gallery in Kenton, will host some of Oregon's best working artists and work that complies to Sitka's abiding theme: Nature. Sitka runs workshops, retreats and residencies all year in its gorgeous setting on Cascade Head, just north of Lincoln City. The works...
OTIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune letters to the editor

Our readers believe Portlanders should reject Portland Charter changes and Steve Brandon was great journalists.Vote 'no' on city charter proposals The (Portland) Charter Review Commission's assignment was to make recommendation that would make our city government run more efficiently. They failed. All the commission had to do was study successfully run cities and come back with recommendations that work. Instead, they colored way out of their lines, creating a masterpiece for disaster. During public testimony, I listened repeatedly to former mayors and council people from Salem to Minneapolis and Baltimore warn against most elements of this plan. Apparently, their experienced...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gonzalez: Pressure Paulson with Providence Park lease

City Council candidate says values of Timber and Thorns owners not that same as the city that owns their stadium.The city of Portland should consider using its lease agreement with the Timbers and Thorns for Providence Park to pressure the teams' owner to resolve the sexual harassment issues revealed in the US Soccer investigation into the treatment of National Women's Soccer League players, City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez believes. Gonzalez made the suggestion during an endorsement interview with editorial board of the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 7. His opponent, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, said owner Merritt Paulson should be...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Woman found dead in downtown Portland park on Sunday

The identify of the victim will not be released until she is positively identified and her family is notified.Police are investigating a woman found dead in a downtown Portland park early Sunday. The name of the woman and the causes of death were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 7:17 a.m. on Oct. 9, Central Precinct officers responded to check on the welfare of a woman who was down in Lownsdale Square, located at 350 Southwest Salmon Street. It is directly across the street from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which is adjacent to the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area study: Transgender identities erased after death

More than half of transgender and nonbinary people were misgendered on their death certificates, researchers said.A recent study by health officials in three Portland-area counties showed that transgender people were misgendered on their death certificates more than half the time over a 10-year period. The researchers, epidemiologists from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, said the discrepancies amount to an erasure of a vulnerable population, adding that the issue creates inaccurate data used to inform how governments allocate resources for social services and public health programs. They're calling for systemic changes to remove barriers to correctly identifying transgender and gender nonbinary...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close

A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Lake Oswego Review

Portland teacher sets marathon record by running in costume

Hannah Holt covered 26.2 miles in Utah dressed as book during Dyslexia Awareness MonthHannah Holt is no stranger to marathons. She's completed at least 15 of them. But last Sunday, in Southern Utah's arid, hot terrain, the Portland teacher set a new world record for fastest marathon ever run while dressed as a book. Yes, there's a Guinness World Record for that. Holt, 41, ran the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah in a hand-made costume, dressed as the cover of her latest children's book, "A History of Underwear With Professor Chicken" to raise awareness of dyslexia. Holt is a...
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Timbers at Real Salt Lake: How to watch; what to watch for

The final match of the regular season is essentially a playoff match, as a winner qualifies and a loser does not.In the midst of the turmoil surrounding the PTFC organization in the wake of the scathing Sally Yates investigation — and the resulting dismissal Wednesday of VP of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and of President of Business Mike Golub — the Timbers have a season-defining match to play. How to watch When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 Where: America First Field, Sandy, Utah TV: ESPN2 Radio: AM 750 What to watch for A win or a draw puts the Timbers into...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Civil Unrest#Parks And Recreation#The City Council#Foundation#The Thompson Elk Fountain#Portlanders
Lake Oswego Review

Man killed early Friday in downtown Portland

The name of the victim was not immediately released, no one was arrested and no suspect information was available.A homicide investigation was underway early Friday morning after police found a man dead in downtown Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 7. Once officers located the body, detectives from the Homicide Detail and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division were brought in. The investigation shut down Southwest Washington Street from Second to Fourth avenues. Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-269190. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bison Coffeehouse vandalized before Coffee With a Cop event

Native American owner believes her business was targeted because of the event that took place anyway.A Native American-owned Northeast Portland coffee shop was vandalized hours before it was scheduled to host a publicized Coffee With a Cop event Wednesday. The owner of the Bison Coffeehouse believes her business was targeted because of the event. "They tried to shut it down, that's how I feel. Somebody tried to," said Loretta Guzman, a Shoshone-Bannock tribal member, was born and raised in Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 3 a.m. Oct. 5, officers responded to the coffee shop in the 3900...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Woman's death renews calls for safety improvements along Powell Boulevard

Sarah Pliner, renowned Portland chef, killed while cycling along state-owned road with no bike lanesOn the side of a busy Southeast Portland intersection, a roadside memorial boasted bouquets, hand-written notes, cards, mementos and a small portrait of Sarah Pliner. Pliner, 50, was killed Tuesday, Oct. 4 after she was struck by a semi truck while riding her bicycle along Southeast Powell Boulevard at 26th Avenue. Pliner was a well-known local chef and former restaurant owner. Her North Portland eatery, Aviary, closed in spring 2020, early in the pandemic. A wire whisk and wooden spoon, odes to Pliner's livelihood, were...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon wine maker cuts ties with Timbers, Thorns

In latest fallout over investigation showing abuse, mistreatment of players, Union Wine Company ends sponsorshipAs fiscal, political and community support for Portland's Thorns and Timbers soccer teams plummets in the wake of a damning investigative report, Union Wine Company is the latest to pull its sponsorship. In a statement, the Tualatin-based company said it's "profoundly concerned" by the findings in an independent report authored by former U.S. Attorney General, Sally Yates, on behalf of U.S. Soccer, calling the findings of harassment and inaction from team leadership "unacceptable." Yates's report was released Monday, Oct. 3. As reported earlier this week, the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Skanner News

Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy