Scenic Hudson partnered to protect 160 acres featuring a series of dramatic waterfalls near Dover Stone Church. Visiting Dover Stone Church is one of the most fascinating outdoor adventures in the Hudson Valley. Seeing the potential to create public access to more of the extraordinary natural and geological features around it, Scenic Hudson partnered with the Dutchess Land Conservancy, Dutchess County, and the Town of Dover to protect roughly 160 adjacent acres — known as Seven Wells — on the slope of West Mountain.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO