ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Jefferson, TX
Jefferson, TX
Lifestyle
Kicker 102.5

‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana

The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
Kicker 102.5

The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana

The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Walking Tour#Haunted House#Most Haunted#Texas House#The Jefferson Hotel
Kicker 102.5

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana

Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town

The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Kicker 102.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy