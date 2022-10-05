Read full article on original website
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Oktoberfest On The Line’ in Texarkana
Get ready for a fun celebration in downtown Texarkana as we celebrate our Oktoberfest in a unique way as only Texarkana can celebrate. It's the first ever 'Oktoberfest On The Line' on Saturday, October 15. The weather should be perfect for all the family fun starting at 11 AM. What...
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
Downtown Texarkana Bike Tours This Fall Include a Creepy Fun Tour
Temperatures are finally starting to cool down. Here's a great way to enjoy those temperatures and have a creepy good time in downtown Texarkana. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System have teamed up again for the bicycle tours downtown this fall. There will be three...
Here’s What’s Happening at Spring Lake Park in October
Oct. 13 - The Lost City. The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Lake Park Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event includes free games, costume contests, candy, and the movie Hocus Pocus. Saturday, Oct. 22. Want a great bargain? Get ready for the...
‘An Evening With The Phantom’ At The 1923 Banana Club In Texarkana
Texarkana's most unique night spot the 1923 Banana Club will have a very spooky show for you, "An Evening With The Phantom". Here is what the 1923 Banana Club had to say about this great show:. An Evening With The Phantom" is a Live Play and Dinner Show. This is...
What’s Cooking At The ‘Taste of Texarkana’ November 1? Here’s Your First Look
My mouth is already watering at the thought of the return of "Taste of Texarkana," also known as "my happy place." TofT returns on November 1, 2022, and here we have a first look at who is going to be there to serve you. It got wiped out by the...
‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana
The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
Casa Texarkana ’90’s Party’ October 15 In Texarkana
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a "90's Party" on October 15 in Texarkana. The "90's Party" will be on Saturday, October 15 at Northridge Country Club the party kicks off at 6:30 PM. This is what CASA had to say about their big fundraiser:. Join...
The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
Texarkana-Area ‘Scouting For Food’ Bag Pickup Is This Saturday
Troops and Packs from the Caddo Area Council have been distributing grocery sacks this week all around the Texarkana area for the 2022 "Scouting for Food Drive" to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank right here in Texarkana. What To Do?. Please load up your sack with non-perishable food items like...
Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana
The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
Perfect Weather for Texarkana’s National Night Out This Tuesday, Oct 4
Your Texarkana Police Departments have posted the neighborhoods that have signed up to have block parties this Tuesday for National Night Out, and the weather should be perfect. National Night Out is Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022, and your Texarkana-area Police Departments have posted where they plan to join in...
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana
Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
One Arrest Made in Texarkana Arkansas Shooting of 19 Year-Old
There has been one arrest made so far in the shooting of a 19-year-old earlier this week in Texarkana, Arkansas. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5 on Bann Street. When officers arrived at the house on the 3500 block of Bann Street they found 19-year-old male bleeding from...
Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town
The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
Texarkana Ar Police Investigate Early Evening Shooting of 19-Year-Old
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The shots were fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street near Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. According to a press release,. When the officers arrived, they found a nineteen-year-old male...
It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where to Get Your Free Cup in Texarkana
It's National Coffee Day! either you love it or hate it. Many of us just can not start the day with a great cup of coffee. If you love coffee this is your day, because there are a few places in Texarkana where you can get a free cup of coffee.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
