‘SEAL Team’: Tensions Between Jason & Omar Continue to Rise (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 “Phantom Pattern.”]. If the latest SEAL Team episode, directed by David Boreanaz, tells us anything, it’s that Bravo really isn’t Bravo without Clay (Max Thieriot) — and it’s not looking like Omar (Raffi Barsoumian) is ever going to fit in.
‘Fire Country’ Becomes Most-Watched New Series This Season

Friday night might not be the broadcast TV graveyard it once was. With its premiere on Friday, October 7, Fire Country became the 2022–2023 season’s most-watched new series to date. The new CBS firefighter drama landed the No. 1 spot after pulling in 5.74 million viewers on Friday,...
Manish Dayal
‘The Winchesters’ Adds Tom Welling as Mary’s Father Samuel Campbell

There’s going to something of a Smallville reunion on The Winchesters. During the Supernatural prequel’s New York Comic Con panel, it was announced that Tom Welling has been cast as Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) father (and Dean and Sam’s grandfather), Samuel Campbell. He’ll first appear in Episode 7. In Supernatural the role was played by Mitch Pileggi, who now plays Jared Padalecki’s father on Walker.
‘Fire Country’: What Did You Think of Max Thieriot’s New CBS Drama? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Fire Country series premiere.]. When he can’t get parole, Bode (Max Thieriot) — who robbed an innocent man at gunpoint — chooses his only way out: Cal Fire, inmates fighting fires. Unfortunately for him, that takes him to the last place he wants to be in the Fire Country series premiere.
‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Talks Series Finale, Memories & Spinoffs at NYCC 2022 Panel

After eleven seasons and more than a decade on air, AMC‘s The Walking Dead is finally coming to a close. As such, the panel at New York Comic-Con 2022, moderated by longtime series host Chris Hardwick, was also the last for the series. Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Michael James Shaw, and Paola Lazaro took to the stage this year alongside Hardwick and TWD‘s former writer/showrunner Scott Gimple.
‘The Midnight Club’ Episode 7 Explained: A Deep Dive Into Anya’s Story

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club, Season 1, Episode 7, “Anya.”]. Netflix‘s The Midnight Club is filled with stories told around the group’s routine meet-up spot, but they’re coming to life for cynical cancer patient Anya (Ruth Codd) in the aptly titled seventh installment, “Anya.”
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ at NYCC: When the Movie Will Pick Up

The beloved show Teen Wolf may have ended in 2017 but luckily for us, the story continues in a new movie premiering on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on Paramount+. At the New York Comic Con panel, fans got the inside scoop on all things Teen Wolf: The Movie from writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey (Scott), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison), Colton Haynes (Jackson), Vince Mattis (Eli), Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).
Will Bailey Ever Return to Grey Sloan? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Explains

After visiting her old workplace to get a glimpse of Grey Sloan Memorial’s new, “bottom of the barrel” intern class — and getting an earful from the guy who wanted to be the “vagina” of the surgical program — Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) seemed all too happy to let Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) handle the situation.
NYCC Portraits of ‘Manifest,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More Casts (PHOTOS)

One could say we manifested this gorgeous group of photos from TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s New York Comic Con 2022 portrait studio. The creepy, kooky, altogether ooky cast of Wednesday and stars from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy came by for some photos on Day 3 of NYCC, along with a slew of voiceover actors from My Hero Academia, the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind movie, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. And the cast of Manifest posed for some fun shots with our very own Jim Halterman, who moderated the NBC-turned-Netflix series’ NYCC panel on Saturday, October 8.
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)

Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Finale Trailer Teases Sauron’s Debut (VIDEO)

Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits… until the season finale. Sauron’s long-awaited arrival is teased in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer, debuted during New York Comic-Con 2022. The nearly three-minute trailer is mostly packed with clips from adventures already seen this season,...
‘Manifest’ at NYCC: Ben’s Grief Beard, Love Triangle & More About Fourth & Final Season

After being brought back from the dead (cancellation), Manifest is preparing for its final descent with a fourth and final season on Netflix. Cast members Josh Dallas (Ben), Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela), J.R. Ramirez (Jared), Matt Long (Zeke), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi), Luna Blaise (Olive), Ty Doran (Cal), Holly Taylor (Angelina) and Daryl Edwards (Vance) and creator Jeff Rake were at New York Comic Con to tease what to expect in a panel moderated by Jim Halterman.
