Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO