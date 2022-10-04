Read full article on original website
‘Jeopardy!’: Could Iconic Beep-Boops be Coming Back?
Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Davies, who took on the position full-time earlier this year, continues to learn what fans like and don’t like about the long-running game show. The latest revelation? Beep-boops!. During a Q&A session with the studio audience ahead of Tuesday’s (October 4) episode, host Ken Jennings...
‘Wednesday’: Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series. Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Charlie Grandy on Why Playing With Iconic Scooby Characters Was ‘Terrifying’ (VIDEO)
Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy are bringing a new, modernized version of Velma — and the rest of the Scooby Gang — to HBO Max in 2023, and given their love for the original series, it looks to be in good hands. Velma‘s Kaling (who also voices the...
‘Needy’ Colin Farrell Crashes Costar Brendan Gleeson’s ‘SNL’ Monologue (VIDEO)
It’s all fun and games until a Saturday Night Live host breaks out a mandolin mid-monologue. But no, Brendan Gleeson knows his way around the mandolin strings, as he demonstrated while hosting SNL on Saturday, October 8. And he even sang a ditty with Colin Farrell when Farrell — Gleeson’s costar in the new movie The Banshees of Inisherin — crashed his opening monologue.
Everything We Learned at the ‘Wednesday’ NYCC Panel
The Wednesday cast event was a hot ticket at New York City Comic Con on Saturday, October 8. Jenna Ortega, her on-screen father Luis Guzman, and Gwendoline Christie were the attendees. Here are some of the highlights from the panel for all you Addams Family lovers out there to enjoy.
‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
‘Fire Country’: What Did You Think of Max Thieriot’s New CBS Drama? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Fire Country series premiere.]. When he can’t get parole, Bode (Max Thieriot) — who robbed an innocent man at gunpoint — chooses his only way out: Cal Fire, inmates fighting fires. Unfortunately for him, that takes him to the last place he wants to be in the Fire Country series premiere.
NYCC Portraits of ‘Manifest,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More Casts (PHOTOS)
One could say we manifested this gorgeous group of photos from TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s New York Comic Con 2022 portrait studio. The creepy, kooky, altogether ooky cast of Wednesday and stars from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy came by for some photos on Day 3 of NYCC, along with a slew of voiceover actors from My Hero Academia, the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind movie, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. And the cast of Manifest posed for some fun shots with our very own Jim Halterman, who moderated the NBC-turned-Netflix series’ NYCC panel on Saturday, October 8.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Spinoff Series With Host Terry Crews Heads to NBC
NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of its global competition series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, with Terry Crews tapped to host and executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel set to judge. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, set to begin production in October 2022, will serve as “a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.”
Harvey Guillén Talks ’00s Nostalgia & Haunting Hilarity of ‘Cursed Friends’
There are laughs and scares to be had in the upcoming Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends. The film centers around an all-star comedic cast including Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Jessica Lowe (The Righteous Gemstones), and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force). These core four play childhood friends who discover their predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) from back in the day becomes all too real as grown-ups.
Let in Showtime’s Teenage Vampire, Stanley Tucci Back in Italy, ‘NCIS: LA’ Returns, New Rookie on ‘Rookie’
Showtime adds to the ranks of TV vampires with a new adaptation of Let the Right One In. CNN’s Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy returns with new episodes, starting in Calabria. Also back, for a 14th season: NCIS: LA, with alarming news from Syria. ABC’s The Rookie brings on a new rookie for Nathan Fillion’s former rookie to train.
Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere
Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Talk Finale Drama, Fan Reactions & More at NYCC (VIDEO)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer was debuted at New York Comic-Con 2022 on October 7, and the cast stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s NYCC suite to dish on the revealing trailer and the season at large. In the video interview,...
tvinsider.com
Brendan Gleeson Takes Irish Exit in ‘SNL’ Promo With Willow & Chloe Fineman (VIDEO)
State of the Union star Brendan Gleeson is gearing up to host this weekend’s (October 8) edition of Saturday Night Live, and judging by the promos, he isn’t going to hold back. The Emmy-winning actor took part in several promo spots for the upcoming episode, starring alongside musical...
