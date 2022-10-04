Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 6
The past week has been brutal for Kentucky football fans, first watching a tough loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, and then sitting on pins and needles as quarterback Will Levis remains a “game time” decision for Saturday’s home matchup against South Carolina. Levis, projected as a...
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: No Spurrier Kentucky insults with Stoops' model SEC football program
Mitch Barnhart deserves a nice mid-football season break, and Kentucky’s athletic director has chosen a great spot for the Wildcats’ Oct. 22 bye week: Kiawah Island. Barnhart has been through a lot since the 2022 “talking season” started, including too much talking. Kentucky basketball and football...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky projected as a No. 1 seed in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is it ever too early for a little March Madness bracket talk? It probably is for you and I, but for ESPN and Joe Lunardi, it is always Bracketology time. With practice officially underway for the Kentucky Wildcats and Big Blue Madness only days away now, the time is getting closer that we will see this new-look Cats take the court in a meaningful basketball game at Rupp Arena.
wdrb.com
Rick Bozich's picks for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU on Oct. 8
Against the Spread | Week 6: Would you bet everything on Louisville?. We're racing to the mid-point of the 2022 college football season, and nobody in the WDRB Sports Against the Spread competition has tapped out — yet.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players. Here is where the players that have officially received an...
aseaofblue.com
Notre Dame DT and Kentucky native Jacob Lacey enters transfer portal
The Kentucky Wildcats could be in a great position to land one of the best players from the state back in the 2019 recruiting class. Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in Kentucky back in the 2019 class. He’s now hitting the transfer portal, according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
middlesboronews.com
Still out to cement late teammate’s legacy at UK
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had died earlier this year at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
beckersspine.com
Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians
Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
WTVQ
Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
WKYT 27
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of birds in Fayette County, according to federal and state authorities. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking another big time fall cold front into the region tonight and early Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the season, so far, for the upcoming weekend. That likely puts the finishing touches on the growing season with a killing frost and light freeze.
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
WTVQ
1 officer guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights to begin serving sentence in Lexington
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than two years after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police, two of the officers involved in his murder will begin their federal prison terms. Tou Thao will spend three and a half years in prison in Lexington, Kentucky and J. Alexander Kueng...
WTVQ
Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
WKYT 27
Police investigating overnight shooting on Scottsdale Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say around 11:15 Wednesday night they were called out to the Scottsdale Circle area for reports of shots fired. They say that two homes and a car in the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle were hit. Police...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate deadly crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon. The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near...
WKYT 27
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. They say the motorcycle was...
wymt.com
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is facing charges and another was cited following what one law enforcement task force is calling a ‘major drug bust’. The Laurel County 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, confiscated a large number of drugs during a traffic stop on I-75 early Wednesday.
