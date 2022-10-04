Whatcom County Health Department announced four new monkeypox vaccine clinics for those unable to receive a shot through their health care provider. Online registration in advance is required to get the vaccine. Those in need can find a location and book an appointment on the Whatcom County website. The website states they are hosting free vaccine clinics every Tuesday for the next month, but other dates, including today and Friday, Oct. 7 are available at certain locations when registering.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO