Read full article on original website
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham
A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
cascadiadaily.com
3 people, dog rescued from sinking boat in Echo Bay
Three people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Echo Bay on Sucia Island, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. Bellingham Coast Guard responded to the incident in a 45-foot response boat, where the boat had struck rocks and was taking on water in the San Juan Islands. Multiple people arrived on scene to help reduce the influx of water flowing into the vessel. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crew also helped monitor the rescue.
cascadiadaily.com
County officials, emergency responders prepare future flood procedures
EVERSON — Almost one year after catastrophic floods destroyed homes and communities across Whatcom, county officials and emergency responders are trying to get ahead of future flood concerns, preparing worst-case-scenario evacuation and notification plans. A group of officials convened in Everson Thursday to continue emergency preparedness discussions, with emphasis...
cascadiadaily.com
Review: ‘Think Black’ by Clyde Ford
Few people have lives as varied and interesting as Bellingham’s own Clyde Ford. In his professional life, he’s been a chiropractor, a psychotherapist and a business owner. He’s studied mind-body healing, African mythology, the environment and history, and he’s channeled these interests into a career as a renowned writer and speaker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
Civic Agenda: Oct. 6 – 12, 2022
Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force: Pretrial Processes Workgroup meeting, 11 a.m., 311 Grand Ave., Suite 105, or virtual meeting. Anacortes Forest Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., virtual meeting. Agenda may be posted in advance. Bellingham Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 210 Lottie St., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. Bellingham...
cascadiadaily.com
Health Department announces 4 new monkeypox vaccine clinics
Whatcom County Health Department announced four new monkeypox vaccine clinics for those unable to receive a shot through their health care provider. Online registration in advance is required to get the vaccine. Those in need can find a location and book an appointment on the Whatcom County website. The website states they are hosting free vaccine clinics every Tuesday for the next month, but other dates, including today and Friday, Oct. 7 are available at certain locations when registering.
cascadiadaily.com
Destination Anacortes: Murals, views and magic
Question: Is it possible to transition into vacation mode when your destination is less than an hour away from where you live, work, tend a small flock of chickens and often fret about the lack of unfinished yard projects you told yourself would be complete by summer's end?. Short answer:...
cascadiadaily.com
Candidates mull controversial salmon-related legislation in 2023
Environmental regulation and climate change remain hot-button topics in Washington state, particularly as a midterm election inches closer. November’s election, which will see five legislative seats filled in the 40th and 42nd districts, pits environmental interests against labor and agricultural stakeholders, with candidates split on support of previous legislative session measures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cascadiadaily.com
Lynden Christian stifles Nooksack Valley in battle of state contenders
LYNDEN – When two top-five teams collide, a slugfest is expected. Lynden Christian’s 30-7 win over Nooksack Valley on Friday night fit that bill, at least in both teams’ physicality. The lopsided score told a different story. After the Pioneers took an early lead, the Lyncs strung...
Comments / 0