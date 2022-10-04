Read full article on original website
Women urged to watch 'gripping' new thriller series immediately
A gripping new dark comedy drama on Apple TV+ about a group of sisters plotting to murder their brother-in-law has viewers obsessed. Bad Sisters was created by and stars Sharon Horgan. It follows south Dublin sisters Eva, Bibi, Ursula and Becka who come up with a plot to murder their brother-in-law, John Paul - who is married to their sister Grace.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
TV Fanatic
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy
If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
Michelle Phillips, 78, Reunites With Wilson Phillips To Honor ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot With Hollywood Star
Nearly fifty years after “Mama” Cass Elliot’s death, the singer – who helped shape the folk rock movement of the 1960s as part of The Mamas & The Papas – received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Oct. 3). Helping to celebrate was Michelle Phillips, who sang alongside “Mama” Cass, Denny Doherty, and John Phillips in the iconic group. The ceremony was a family affair, as Michelle, 78, joined daughter Chynna Philips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson – aka Wilson Philips – as well as other living legends.
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
‘Chilling’: Graham Norton discusses ‘worst ever guest’ on his talk show
Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
"Fire Country" to premiere on Oct. 7
Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet...
TV Fanatic
Grey’s Anatomy Ending Soon? ABC Exec On Hit Drama's Future
The future of ABC's Grey's Anatomy has been in doubt ever since it was announced that Ellen Pompeo would scale back her duties on the series. Now, Simran Sethi, ABC's Entertainment EVP of Programming and Content, is speaking out about the future in a new interview with Deadline. “No decisions...
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen Sneak Peek: Catherine Appeals to Rahima
Samantha Morton and Sennia Nanua are having a lot of fun this season as Catherine de Medici lures Rahima into her inner circle, gaining her trust while simultaneously educating her on the rules at court. It's a psychological juxtaposition, to be sure. Now, we've got an exclusive first look at...
TV Fanatic
Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1
Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire
Reginald's life changed in Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1. Feauturing the MCU's Jacob Batalon in the titular role; but is it worth watching? Check out our review here!
startattle.com
Ansley Burns The Voice 2022 Audition “Unchained Melody” Righteous Brothers, Season 22
Ansley Burns performs “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Ansley Burns performs Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Ansley Burns The Voice Audition. Contestant: Ansley Burns. Age: 15. Hometown: Easley, South Carolina.
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Halloween II
Everything has changed, and we need another few episodes to assess whether it's for the better. Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with Jake, Devon, and Lexy apart, but they were back together by the end, thanks to Chucky's most wicked plan. If you watch Chucky online, you know...
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 3
On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3, a surprising death gave the intelligence officer a cause for concern. While everyone rallied to protect him, it quickly emerged that there was something else he was hiding. Meanwhile, Upton tried to make sure her husband was safe, but their relationship suffered. Use...
TV Fanatic
Falling for Christmas: Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix Movie
Lindsay Lohan is back, and her first Netflix rom-com looks like a winner. Netflix on Friday dropped the official trailer for Falling for Christmas. “Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says at the top of the clip before the trailer gets underway.
