Missoula, MT

montanakaimin.com

Class action status denied in UM Title IX Lawsuit

A U.S. District Court in Great Falls denied class certification for plaintiffs in a Title IX lawsuit against the University of Montana on Monday. The Title IX suit, originally filed on Aug. 4, 2021, claimed that UM, the Montana University System and President Seth Bodnar created a “retaliatory culture”, and that UM “continues to create wage, promotion, and opportunity gaps for women.”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

UM adds second Monte due to increased demand

The University of Montana’s beloved bear mascot, Monte, has become a staple of the Missoula community, and all the requests for Monte to appear at businesses or events is too much for just one bear to handle. The University has begun tryouts for a second suited bear, including one...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
HELENA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try

Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
POLSON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

Police Blotter

University of Montana Police responded to a plethora of interesting crimes across campus this week. It’s mind blowing that they could even keep up with the reported fake people and Nerf gun threats. Here are four reports from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28. Thursday 9/22: Pints and possession. At...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
MISSOULA, MT

