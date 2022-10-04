Read full article on original website
‘Did You Know’ program for veterans at Edmonds Food Bank Oct. 12
Matt Durkee, director of the Veterans Resource Center at Edmonds College, will speak about his work on military service members’ trauma as well as the student veterans transition process during a “Did You Know” program at the Edmonds Food Bank Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Edmonds Food Bank...
Letter to the editor: Density, housing insecurity and local needs
Edmonds is considering eliminating single-family zoning. This objective has always been opposed by a majority of single-family residents. Regardless, the city has propounded numerous rationales in support of upzoning. When one rationale is discarded as undesirable or unworkable, another rationale is substituted as justification to increase density. The latest national...
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
Five new applicants for Pos. 7 Edmonds City Council seat, plus 10 return from earlier process
Fifteen people have applied for the Position 7 Edmonds City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Laura Johnson in September. Ten of those are among the original 17 candidates seeking the vacant Position 1 council seat filled in September with the appointment of Dave Teitzel — and have asked to be considered for the new opening.
Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023
The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
A fond farewell Saturday to the 2022 Edmonds Museum Summer Market season
On Oct. 8, the Edmonds Historical Museum will host the last day of the Edmonds Summer Market for the 2022 season. The season started off damp and gloomy with many rainy Saturdays but as the summer approached, the days became brighter, warmer and infinitely more hospitable for shoppers, visitors and vendors alike.
Looking Back: Lynnwood beginnings and Edmonds connections, Part 2
You can read Part 1 of this series here. Historically, Lynnwood had its beginnings in 1888 when the land ownership at what is now Lynnwood at the Crossroads consisted of privately held homesteads and some state land. With the use of records from the Bureau of Land Management, along with plat maps, I was able to pinpoint the original land owners. These records show that the first person to actually establish a home at the birthplace of Lynnwood was Louis Peter Arp, a man originally from Denmark.
Learn more about Let’s Go Edmonds bicycling curriculum Oct. 8 at Edmonds market
Parents and community members can learn more about the Edmonds School District’s Let’s Go Edmonds bicycling curriculum during the Saturday, Oct. 8 Edmonds Museum Summer Market. The Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group, known as EBAG, will have a booth at the market with kids’ bikes on display, plus giveaways and information for parents.
Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15
Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
Scene in Edmonds: Market season comes to an end
Saturday was the final day for the Edmonds Museum Summer Market downtown. (Photos by David Carlos)
Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting
Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
Reminder: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8
Thinking of putting in a rain garden, but don’t know where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to explore rain gardens in the Perrinville Creek Watershed on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, attendees...
Edmonds scenics: Smoky Friday sunset
Reminder: Councilmember Diane Buckshnis hosting town hall meetings in October
Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings in October, in three different Edmonds neighborhoods. All are invited to attend and discuss the 2023 proposed city budget or anything else on their mind. Here’s the schedule:. Monday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m. at Edmonds Waterfront...
High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2022
Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace. Records (league and overall): Lynnwood7-1, 8-2; Cascade 0-8, 1-9 Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School. Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 25-14, 25-21, 25-8 Snohomish individual stats:. Adriannah Galvan; 9 kills. Ayla Grant:...
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas . The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Under the weather: October, you’re being defiant—sunny and dry weather expected to continue
The rain and cooler weather should be back by now, in my opinion. And we definitely shouldn’t be dealing with any wildfire smoke—it’s October, after all!. No matter how much people may love the sun and warm weather, many people also look forward to the fall season. There’s just a dreaminess to dressing in flannels and sweaters, going to a pumpkin patch or corn maze, hearing rain fall outside and, of course, seeing the leaves change colors.
