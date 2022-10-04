Read full article on original website
Related
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
Lifehacker
9 Things You're Not Cleaning in Your Washing Machine (but Should Be)
Washing machines—is there anything they can’t do? Just kidding: There are plenty of things you shouldn’t wash in your machine. Plus, the machine itself has to be washed, which is tedious. Still, there are some surprising uses for yours, even if it’s not usable for every situation. Here are a few ways you should be using your washing machine (and probably aren’t) that go beyond the usual clothes, towels, and linens.
I’m a laundry whizz and there’s an easy way to dry your bedding without the tumble dryer – all you need is coathangers
WE'RE all trying to save money on our energy bills this winter, which means many of us are refusing to use the tumble dryer. While it's easy to find alternative ways to dry your clothes and towels - bedding is a whole other story. Luckily, laundry experts have revealed the...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 best car vacuum cleaners to keep your vehicle clean and crumb-free
If you struggle to get your household vacuum cleaner out to the car, or fancy something that’s a bit easier to move around, we’ve looked at a range of models made with car cleaning in mind. Even those of us who deep clean our homes on a regular basis forget to bestow the same treatment on our cars, despite the fact that doing so has never been easier, thanks to the innovative, lightweight vacuums being launched by a wide range of tech brands.So what should you look for when searching for the ideal super sucker for your car? First of...
CARS・
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
Mum's horror as a huge two-storey 'castle' is suddenly built next door - blocking her home's daylight and letting neighbours look into her BATHROOM
An Australian mum is outraged and stunned by a huge house going up next door that she claims will rob her family of privacy and is already blocking out her daylight. Livia, who didn't want to use her surname, is upset by the sheer size and proximity of the emerging 'castle' next to her family's home in Concord West, in Sydney's inner west.
8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine
While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Magic Cloth from Amazon Cleans Glass Without Leaving Streaks
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Yahoo!
Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
I’m a cleaning pro – how to banish soap scum for good using a $1 item
CLEANING up shower scum on glass shower doors can be difficult and unpleasant. However, one cleaning pro has shared a trick that changes the game. Chiana Dickson, who describes herself as a "stickler for keeping a clean home," wrote in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she instantly dissolved soap scum on glass shower doors.
macaronikid.com
Reclaim Your Saturdays with a Cleaning Schedule
Throughout the years the evolution of cleaning technology has advanced, making housework duties more manageable. Dishwashers outperformed good ol’ fashioned hand washing, the roomba upstaged the cordless vacuum, and the pooper scooper was defeated by the greater ingenuity of a litter robot. Despite the evolution of cleaning advancements, one...
I’m a size 4 & my bestie’s a 14 – we tried the same outfits including crop tops & babydoll dresses
TWO women have shared their Princess Polly clothing haul where they slay in the same outfits and have very different sizes. One a size four and the other a size fourteen, the pair try on cute clothing items that can go from day to night. Clothing brand Princess Polly makes...
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
Make your home beautiful while saving hundreds.
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
domino
Drew Barrymore’s New 5-in-1 Appliance Is Here to Banish Countertop Clutter
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Drew Barrymore launched her Beautiful kitchenware line last year, she changed the countertop game. Seemingly inspired by the sage cabinet trend, her debut collection, which touted a double-basket air fryer and a two-slice touch-screen toaster, proved that small appliances can be colorful, functional, and affordable. Now the actor and Flower Home founder may be giving the Crock-Pot some competition with a tool that makes food prep easier, especially in tight quarters. The new 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet eliminates the need for a bunch of individual hands-off products that tend to clutter up your kitchen. This one practically does it all.
hiconsumption.com
The 14 Best Tech Gadgets and Accessories for Pets
As humans living in the technological age, we’re seeing progressions at such a rapid rate that it can be difficult to keep up, yet somehow we always do. Technology has affected our pets in a much different way in that they’re not analyzing why or how something works — they just accept that it does. Both simple and intricate, innovations in accessories that help us care for our dogs and cats can be enjoyably frivolous, insightfully necessary, or both. In this guide, we’ve tracked down the best of the best in tech gadgets for you and your pet.
PETS・
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
I Have Only Two (Tiny) Kitchen Cabinets — Here’s How I Manage to Store Things in Style
Marlen is a writer first, vintage hoarder second, and donut fiend third. If you have a passion for finding the best taco joints in Chicago or want to talk about Doris Day movies, then she thinks an afternoon coffee date is in order. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
Comments / 0