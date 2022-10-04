As humans living in the technological age, we’re seeing progressions at such a rapid rate that it can be difficult to keep up, yet somehow we always do. Technology has affected our pets in a much different way in that they’re not analyzing why or how something works — they just accept that it does. Both simple and intricate, innovations in accessories that help us care for our dogs and cats can be enjoyably frivolous, insightfully necessary, or both. In this guide, we’ve tracked down the best of the best in tech gadgets for you and your pet.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO