Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition

Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Hudson, Romero to AAA as Hicks, Liberatore added to roster

The St. Louis Cardinals optioned down two arms today, making them ineligible to pitch in the Wild Card or Division Series. Before the last regular season game of the year, the St. Louis Cardinals optioned RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP JoJo Romero to AAA Memphis, activating RHP Jordan Hicks and recalling LHP Matthew Liberatore to the Major League Roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day

St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH – Miguel Andujar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Wednesday in the regular season finale. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Viva El Birdos

October in St. Louis

Author’s note: As many of you know, it was tradition around here for more years than I’ve visited the site that the Red Baron, aka A.E. Schafer, would pen us a nice little welcome into the post season. Well, the Baron’s not around anymore. But I’m not one to let a tradition die, nor am I above blatantly ripping off a writer and calling it an homage. We miss you, RB.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Viva El Birdos

Minor League Update: Upper minors

AAA (Since 9/19): 41 PAs, .158/.195/.263, 46.3 K%, 4.9 BB%, .105 ISO, .263 BABIP, 15 wRC+. If you thought there was any chance Gorman would have been called up and competed for a playoff roster spot, well go ahead and look at those numbers and remove that hope. I don’t really think the Cardinals handled Gorman well late in the season. After he went 0-4 against the Nationals (the day after homering and doubling), Gorman had 5 total plate appearances from September 8th to September 16th, including six straight days off. Feels like.... maybe getting himself right in AAA would have been better in that span instead of just not playing him.
MLB

