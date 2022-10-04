Read full article on original website
WTA roundup: Alycia Parks stuns Maria Sakkari at Ostrava
Alycia Parks delivered 15 aces and recorded the first Top 10 win of her career with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 triumph over fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the Agel Open at Ostrava, Czech Republic. The 21-year-old Parks, ranked 144th in the world, hit 59 winners...
Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
Novak Djokovic tops Karen Khachanov to meet Daniil Medvedev in Astana semis
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic didn't play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds. "Still, it was enough," Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. "I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed." Djokovic...
Novak Djokovic onto final at Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev shockingly retires
Novak Djokovic isn't typically confused when he wins a tennis match, but on Saturday he definitely was. Djokovic was playing world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Astana Open, and had just forced a winner-take-all third set after winning the second set tiebreaker. Just after Djokovic was done celebrating his win, Medvedev walked over to him and said he had to retire from the match.
"Never a doubt I would win the match" - Kyrgios on comeback win over Majchrzak
Nick Kyrgios came back to win in three sets against Kamil Majchrzak after starting slow and dropping the first set. Kyrgios dropped his first service game, which handed his opponent the upper hand necessary to win the opening set. Despite being clearly upset with the outcome, Kyrgios never had any doubts about his ability to win the match, and his brilliant comeback and victory served as proof.
"I don't know if he will be World No. 1 again" - Mischa Zverev questions Djokovic's chances
Mischa Zverev is unsure whether Novak Djokovic can return to the number on in the rankings because it will depend on several things. He is currently dominating the indoor circuit with some superb tennis. Djokovic appears to be in good shape, and Zverev anticipates him playing for at least 3–4 years. However, his ability to reclaim the top spot would rely on a number of factors.
Swiatek made to fight by qualifier to reach Ostrava semis
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova have fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open semifinals in the Czech Republic. No. 1-ranked Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4. Krejcikova was the only Czech of three in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks in straight sets. Swiatek will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova. Former French Open champ Krejcikova has lined up Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Rybakina beat former Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova 7-6, 6-4 in their first career meeting.
Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury
TOKYO — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.
'Only Novak Djokovic can make me feel helpless,' says John Isner
John Isner has revealed that, even though he has faced Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic is the only player who has ever made him feel 'helpless'. Isner has had a storied career himself and has had a front row seat to witness the era of the big three domination.
Uncle Toni reveals when he expects Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis
Rafael Nadal will only retire from tennis when he feels has 'no chance' of winning tournaments anymore, says his Uncle Toni. Nadal suggested earlier this season that he feared that this year's French Open would prove to be his last as he battle a chronic foot problem. However, he underwent...
Early goals help England end USWNT win streak
Two first-half goals were enough for host England to end the United States Women’s National Team’s 13-game winning streak with
Andy Murray adds another event to his schedule as he receives Gijon Open wild card
Andy Murray will play in the Spanish province of Asturia taking part in the Gijon Open that debuts in the ATP calendar this year. The Gijon Open didn't happen last year, but it will this year, and Andy Murray will be there. The Brit will battle for the ATP 250 championship among players like Andrey Rublev, Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, and more.
Green Says Contract Talks Played No Part in Poole Fight
The forward denied the theory that the altercation was over the two's financial situations.
NBA・
"Serena paved the way for motherhood" - Navratilova on Williams' success after becoming mom
Martina Navratilova thinks that Serena Williams' determination to carry on competing after becoming a mother has made it possible for other athletes to continue competing after having children. Serena Williams confirmed she was expecting her first child after winning her 23rd Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, which she...
‘I’ve put so much work into it’: Italy’s Filippo Ganna sets new hour record
Italy’s Filippo Ganna claimed the Hour record by covering 56.792km at the Tissot velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Saturday. The two-times time trial world champion bettered the mark set in August by his Team Ineos teammate Daniel Bigham by 1.244km. He also beat the 56.375km mark set by Chris...
Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Pierre Gasly has been released by Red Bull and freed to end his contract with the junior team, AlphaTauri, and will move to Alpine next season in Formula One. Gasly will join Esteban Ocon — a childhood friend — and will give Alpine an all-French...
