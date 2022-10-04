Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Erling Haaland's Remarkable Salary At Manchester City Has Been Revealed
Report: Erling Haaland's Remarkable Salary At Manchester City Has Been Revealed
N’Golo Kante ‘offered to Arsenal and Tottenham in shock transfer after he is refused new Chelsea contract’
N'GOLO KANTE has reportedly been offered a shock switch to Arsenal or Tottenham. The injury plagued midfielder has played just twice for Chelsea this season. Kante is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. And the Blues have "absolutely no intention" of handing him a...
Manchester United report: Outstanding David De Gea replacement set to join
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be replaced, with a new target emerging
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
UEFA・
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester City Face Blow as 534-Appearance Defender Called ‘Fast, Strong and Intelligent’ by Neymar Undergoes Surgery – His World Cup Fate in Jeopardy
Manchester City have confirmed that Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin injury that he suffered in the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the weekend. They have not been able to confirm when he’ll be back in action, with this injury dealing a major blow to the England international’s chances of playing in next month’s Qatar World Cup.
SkySports
Claire Emslie: We want to make Scotland proud by reaching Women's World Cup
Scotland forward Claire Emslie has said the team are ready to do the nation proud once again by qualifying for the Women's World Cup. The Scots face Austria at Hampden Park on Thursday night in the first round of their play-off section as they look to secure a place at next summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Jack Leslie, the first black footballer to receive an England call-up, awarded posthumous honorary cap by FA
Jack Leslie, the first black player to receive an England call-up, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association. The inside-left, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth between 1921 and 1934, was called up to the national team in 1925. However, he was denied...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton will beat Manchester United
After finding some big-priced winners last weekend, our tipster Jones Knows is back - and backing Everton to defeat Manchester United on Sunday night. Crystal Palace vs Leeds, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the match with a Sports Membership on NOW. Get Sky...
SkySports
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves: Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja strike as Diego Costa fails to fire on Stamford Bridge return
Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win over managerless Wolves in Graham Potter's first home Premier League game in charge to move fourth in the table and extend a poor start to the season from the visitors. Diego Costa's return to Stamford Bridge was a big talking point but the two-time...
SkySports
Why has Tottenham's form dipped and what can Antonio Conte do to improve them?
Tottenham face Brighton on Saturday having failed to win three of their last four games, but what's behind the poor results?. The loss of in-form Dejan Kulusevski to a hamstring injury was undeniably a blow, but the summer signing of Richarlison at Tottenham was designed for these situations. The Brazilian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park
Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
SkySports
Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies aged 61
Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. Ventrone, nicknamed 'The Marine' in Italy because of his rigorous training regimes, arrived at Spurs with Antonio Conte in November 2021. Spurs confirmed his passing on Thursday and said "he will be greatly missed by everyone". Ventrone, the club statement...
SkySports
Liverpool weigh up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany's Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has confirmed that his club held discussions over signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer - but opted against a move.
SkySports
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
SkySports
Peter Wright comments on MVG's 'mediocre game' | Michael van Gerwen: I'm still winning titles
Peter Wright commented on Michael van Gerwen's current form, believing that players have caught up with MVG's 'mediocre game'. Van Gerwen argued that while his form isn't great, he's still winning titles.
SkySports
'He cannot believe it!' - Martin Lukeman miscounts match darts!
Ross Smith gifted a chance for Martin Lukeman to win the match only for 'Smash' to miscount! The Watford thrower eventually completed victory in a deciding-leg shoot-out.
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Comments / 0