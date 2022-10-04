Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa Haunted House Back to Bring Scares in Second Spooky Season
The Horror Tuscaloosa is bringing scares to all of West Alabama and opened for their second Spooky Season last Friday. The haunted house's director, Cody Minor, said he was contracted by owner Brad Taylor last year after he decided Tuscaloosa was a great fit for hosting a haunted house. "Brad...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
wbrc.com
A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game. “You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said. A picture is worth a...
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
City Leaders, Terry Saban Cut Ribbon on Tuscaloosa’s River District Park
City leaders and Bama football matriarch Terry Saban cut a ceremonial ribbon at downtown Tuscaloosa's River District Park Thursday morning, officially opening the area's newest attraction to the public. The park is the first of many collaborations between the Saban family and the City, using funds from its Elevate Tuscaloosa...
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
Bite This: Does Chongwah Express Still Live Up to Being an Alabama Staple?
My first Chinese food experience was LaChoy Chicken Chow Mein. Yup, I’m talking about the meal in the can. Don’t judge. It was good and my mother enjoyed the ease of the preparation of it. Going out to eat was viewed as a special occasion type of situation...
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
When Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Blonde,” a new, controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe, has renewed interest in the late actress’ life. However, one fact not mentioned in the film is her connection to Alabama. Although she never visited the state or filmed any movies there, Monroe did once meet and have her picture taken with Miss […]
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Fabulous Newly Remodeled Downtown Birmingham, Alabama Airbnb Loft
Are you looking for a perfect weekend getaway not far from home? Here is a great newly remodeled Airbnb loft in Downtown Birmingham. The host said that the space has “modern furnishings and beautiful decor.”. You can be steps away from all the action in the Theater District. Also,...
Your Daily News Outlook: 10/6
-- 2) The next Alabama legislative session doesn’t begin until March but advocacy group Alabama Arise has already set their agenda for change. Among the issue they are pushing are adequate budgets for human service agencies, removing tax from groceries, voting rights, criminal justice reform public transportation, pay day and title lending reform and death penalty reform. The GOP controlled legislature has indicated willingness to debate removing the grocery tax.
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
New Cocktail Bar Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A new bar and lounge will open in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, offering modern and traditional cocktails in a lively but secluded space in Temerson Square. The new concept, called Atomic, opens this weekend inside the lower level of Dillard's Chophouse at the corner of 4th Street and Greensboro Avenue.
Stillman College Makes History With On Campus Event
Stillman College has made history with a recent on-campus event and invited the community to join in on the festivities. Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College hosted National Night Out on campus and featured dozens of community resources and organizations. According to their website, National Night Out is an annual community-building...
Alabama teacher sentenced to 4 years for sending obscene material to child
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An Alabama teacher has been sentenced to serve more than four years in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. Last week, Richard Pope, age 57, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison, the FBI said in a news release. “This sentence sends a strong message that those who abuse […]
Woman struck, killed while walking in Fairfield
Money says that witnesses reported that the woman was walking in an unlit area of the roadway when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
