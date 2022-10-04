ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ken Burns missed the mark in suggesting Coolidge was prejudiced

Fellow Granite Stater Ken Burns’s latest PBS documentary, chronicling America’s attitude toward Jews fleeing the Holocaust, tells a captivatingly tragic story. Sadly, it is reminiscent of the Biden administration’s negligence toward Afghan refugees following our disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan. While undeniable that Burns is a great documentarian,...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Montanan

As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own

“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set.    America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg   It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
Kyle Schepperley

CIA Infiltrated Mainstream News: Operation Mockingbird

Operation Mockingbird was an alleged plot by the CIA to manipulate American news for propaganda purposes during the Cold War. Top journalists in the United States were recruited by the CIA to be part of propaganda networks that wrote fake news stories to push specific ideas and detest communism, according to author Deborah Davis.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Americans are losing their faith in religion.

Mostly Empty Church(Shutterstock) Your grandparents and probably even your parents were people of faith. In the early 1990s, roughly 90% of Americans said they were Christians. As little as 12 years ago, 77% 0f American adults described themselves as Christian. In 2019, just three years ago, 65% were holding on to their faith and Christian identity.
Salon

Liz Cheney is worried about Arizona's GOP candidates

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivers remarks during a hearing on the Jan. 6 investigation on June 9, 2022. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is expressing...
ARIZONA STATE
