'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: One Man Suggests a Fiancée Swap (Exclusive)
You won't want to close your eyes as the drama unfolds in season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series, Love Is Blind! The show is back with a whole new cast of singles, looking... or rather, listening, for love in the pods. ET exclusively has the first full trailer for...
'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kelly Dish on Their New Relationships and Finding the One (Exclusive)
New season, new love stories! Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider revealed to ET that they are both in new relationships ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Wednesday. Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with the dramatic return of Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, leaving...
Watch Chris Hemsworth Push His Body to the Brink in 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is is taking on some of the hardest challenges in the National Geographic's new docuseries, Limitless. And fans can see their first look at the star's excruciating and pulse-pounding experiences as he pushes his body to it's ultimate limits. "Now I may be in pretty decent shape. Sure,...
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Dramatic 'Causeway' Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence is diving deep in the trailer for her new film, Causeway. Apple Original Films and A24 unveiled on Thursday a first look at the forthcoming drama, in which Lawrence stars as a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury that she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. Returning to her hometown of New Orleans, while grappling in the aftermath of both physical and mental anguish, Lawrence's character strikes up a friendship with a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry.
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Suits Up for Duty in First Look at CBS' Firefighter Drama (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is suiting up for duty in CBS' new fall drama, Fire Country. Inspired by Thieriot's real-life experiences growing up in Northern California, the series -- co-created by the SEAL Team star -- follows Bode Donovan (Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish wildfires across the region. When Bode is assigned to the program in his hometown, where he was once the golden All-American son, the skeletons in his closet come back to haunt him as he looks to redeem himself with Cal Fire.
'She-Hulk' Sneak Peek: Watch Daredevil and She-Hulk Fight It Out! (Exclusive)
Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock come head to head in ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but it's not in the courtroom!. In the clip from Thursday's episode, where Charlie Cox makes his return to the MCU as Hells Kitchen's masked hero, the pair find each other on the top of a parking structure as Matt, aka Daredevil, is in pursuit of Eugene Patilio, aka Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), whom She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is trying to defend.
Adam Devine Celebrates 'Pitch Perfect' 10th Anniversary With Musical Teaser for 'Bumper in Berlin'
How does one celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pitch Perfect’s debut in theaters? Well, with a mashup, of course! And that’s just what Adam Devine did, performing “Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons” in the first official teaser for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Set to...
Skylar Astin Says a 'Ghosts'-'So Help Me Todd' Crossover Would Be 'Phenomenal' (Exclusive)
Skylar Astin has got you covered on Thursdays. The actor stars in CBS' freshman drama, So Help Me Todd, as the titular character -- an aimless but brilliant investigator who's brought in to his mother's firm to help solve cases -- and he sat down with Nischelle Turner on the ET stages to talk about his new series.
Where to Spot All of Mike Flanagan's Returning Actors in 'The Midnight Club'
Beware, spoilers ahead! The following contains plot points from Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Midnight Club. Four years after Mike Flanagan's breakout success with The Haunting of Hill House, the horror expert is back with a new offering, this time titled The Midnight Club. The new show, streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 7, tells the story of eight teenage patients in search of the supernatural during their midnight storytelling hours at Brightcliffe hospice home. Flanagan based the show on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name.
'A Friend of the Family': What Jan Broberg Says About Getting Abducted and Sharing Her Story (Exclusive)
Nearly 50 years after she was first kidnapped and brainwashed, Jan Broberg’s harrowing story about being abducted not once but twice by the same man is now the subject of the Peacock limited true-crime series A Friend of the Family. Not only that, but that man – Robert “B” Berchtold – manipulated her family, driving a wedge between her parents, Bob and Mary Ann, who couldn’t fathom that their charismatic neighbor would upend their lives.
Broadway, 'Hercules' Star Susan Egan Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis, Pulls Out of Disney Princess Tour
Susan Egan is taking a step back from the Disney Princess – The Concert tour after being diagnosed with the temporary facial paralysis condition, Bell's palsy. The actress -- who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast and voiced Megara in Disney's 1997 animated film Hercules -- will no longer perform as Belle in the traveling princess production, but will stay on as a producer. Keeping a sense of humor in announcing the news, Egan shared a photo of Disney's animated Belle raising an eyebrow.
Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Surprising Makeover on Instagram Live -- But He Refuses This Addition
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no shortage of fun together. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer enlisted the help of his fiancée to give him a futuristic makeover and she did not disappoint. MGK went live on Instagram from his hotel room in London, where he's...
'BiP's Jill Explains Her Pre-Paradise Relationship With Romeo and Her 'Unexpected' Connection With Jacob
Jill is revealing the full extent of her history with Romeo. ET spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star on Thursday, and she broke down when she met Romeo, the status of their relationship before they hit the beach, and what ultimately led to their downfall. "So Kira and I...
Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)
Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
Jennifer Lawrence: I Felt a Loss of Control After ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she sensed a loss of control in the wake of the huge success of the first “Hunger Games” film in 2012. Talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series, Lawrence opened up about her feelings on working in the hit franchise. “I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s “Silver Lining Playbook”], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t...
Gael Garcia Bernal on 'Werewolf by Night' Transformation and Possible Return to the MCU (Exclusive)
Gael Garcia Bernal has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jack Russell, a monster hunter afflicted with a curse that turns him into a werewolf, in the dread-filled and macabre Halloween special Werewolf by Night, now streaming on Disney+. “I was immediately on board,” Bernal says of joining the...
Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild 2 Weeks After Revealing Engagement
Taylour Paige rang in her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way -- tying the knot! The Zola star and designer Rivington Starchild got married on Wednesday, which the latter shared with his Instagram followers in a short slide of photos. The wedding comes two weeks after the actress publicly revealed...
Beyoncé Fires Back at 'Incredibly Disparaging' Right Said Fred Sampling Claims
Beyoncé is vehemently denying Right Said Fred's claims that she sampled their "I'm Too Sexy" hit in her "Alien Superstar" track without permission. In a statement to ET, Bey's rep says that "the comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used 'I'm too Sexy' in 'Alien Superstar' without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging."
Velma Identifies as LGBTQ for the First Time in New 'Scooby-Doo Trick or Treat' Special
Velma Dinkley is living her best life in the new Scooby-Doo Halloween special. For the first time, Velma has been depicted as an LGBTQ character in the film which was released on Tuesday. After Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! hit streaming services, clips of Velma blushing and becoming speechless when encountering...
Norman Reedus Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Emotional Diane Kruger Proposal
Norman Reedus went on quite the journey to propose to Diane Kruger. The 53-year-old actor detailed the saga of how he asked Kruger, 46, to marry him in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, revealing how it all went down and the adorable reaction from the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Nova.
