Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting visitors list preview for Missouri
The Florida Gators will host the Missouri Tigers for homecoming on Saturday afternoon in the Swamp as the Gators look to continue last week’s momentum into this week. Billy Napier and the Gators will also host several big visitors on campus this weekend as they look to continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail.
Gator Country
Florida vs Missouri Q&A with Rock M Nation’s Sammy Stava
The Florida Gators are set to clash with the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. I reached out to Sammy Stava, a contributor to Rock M Nation, to learn more about Missouri. Here’s our Q&A. NM- Missouri is coming off two emotional losses to Auburn and Georgia. How do you expect...
Gator Country
Florida Basketball’s Secret Scrimmage Opponents Reportedly Set
So-called “secret scrimmages” that take place before the college basketball season tips off aren’t as secret as they once were and what used to be closed-door exhibitions are now often even televised. These games are opportunities for teams to gel and players to get comfortable in their new surroundings and can be a huge part of a program’s developmental process.
Gator Country
What to make of Florida not running many plays against Eastern Washington and USF
I know there were at least a few Gator fans who weren’t super happy to see Anthony Richardson take the field after halftime against Eastern Washington. On top of his past injury history, he’d come off the field once already against the Eagles. UF was up 35-3 at intermission. Why risk it?
Gator Country
Gators’ front seven needs to improve ahead of Missouri
It’s no secret that the Florida Gators’ defense has disappointed through five weeks of the 2022 season. The Gators rank 10th in the SEC in total defense, giving up 412.4 yards per game, only leading Arkansas and Vanderbilt. The Gators are coming off a 52-17 victory to Eastern...
