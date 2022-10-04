ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

wemu.org

Ann Arbor 1,4 dioxane plume spreading to Scio Township water

Another round of groundwater testing has found small amounts of 1,4 dioxane at 10 additional residential wells in Scio Township. All ten wells were located between M-14 and the Huron River and contained amounts of the chemical below the state’s drinking water standard. The harmful chemical has been slowly spreading out in a large plume from the site of the old Gelman Sciences facility off of Wagner Road for decades, despite an ongoing clean-up effort.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Strategic Fund Board OK’s incentives for major projects

A trio of economic development projects are set to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved funding for two battery plants and a wastewater pipeline Wednesday morning. The money for the projects will come from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR), created last year.
MICHIGAN STATE

