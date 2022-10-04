Another round of groundwater testing has found small amounts of 1,4 dioxane at 10 additional residential wells in Scio Township. All ten wells were located between M-14 and the Huron River and contained amounts of the chemical below the state’s drinking water standard. The harmful chemical has been slowly spreading out in a large plume from the site of the old Gelman Sciences facility off of Wagner Road for decades, despite an ongoing clean-up effort.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO