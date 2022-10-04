State Senator Drew Springer (SD-30) will speak at the opening ceremony at Diwali at the Beach in Little Elm on Sunday, Oct. 9. "It is an honor to kick off the Diwali at Beach opening ceremony along with other elected officials and local leaders,” Senator Springer said in a press release. “The South Asian community is a pillar that supports all of North Texas. They exemplify the Texas Miracle making up a large number of small businesses in the region, and are heavily involved with the community. I look forward to celebrating this holiday with my friends in Little Elm, and encourage all to come to this event."

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO