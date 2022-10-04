Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Under 21? Many N.J. Stores Will Still Sell You Cigarettes
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Though it is illegal nationwide to sell tobacco products to anyone under age 21, many New Jersey stores still do, an undercover study revealed. More than 40% of store visits by 18- to 20-year-olds in New Jersey resulted in purchase of cigarettes, cigars...
starlocalmedia.com
Diwali at the Beach event planned for Sunday in Little Elm
State Senator Drew Springer (SD-30) will speak at the opening ceremony at Diwali at the Beach in Little Elm on Sunday, Oct. 9. "It is an honor to kick off the Diwali at Beach opening ceremony along with other elected officials and local leaders,” Senator Springer said in a press release. “The South Asian community is a pillar that supports all of North Texas. They exemplify the Texas Miracle making up a large number of small businesses in the region, and are heavily involved with the community. I look forward to celebrating this holiday with my friends in Little Elm, and encourage all to come to this event."
starlocalmedia.com
AAA: TN gas prices up a penny, state remains the 5th least expensive market in the nation
The downward trend in Tennessee pump prices came to an end last week. The state gas price average increased slightly at the end of last week, likely due to the uncertainty surrounding the threat of Hurricane Ian, but then drifted lower over the weekend. Today’s gas price average is only...
Comments / 0