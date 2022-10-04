Read full article on original website
Jody
3d ago
I don’t have much knowledge on this but it seems there would be 100’s of criminal complaints by these women. Are there? And if so, it’s not just soccer officials who are negligent. Our criminal justice system has seemingly ignored these 100’s of criminal filings. In a time when Americans can sue an employer for hurting their feelings it’s seems odd that 100’s of criminal allegations are ignored.
Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’
Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
NBC Sports
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment in life’ in Russia, wife says in interview
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner’s wife said in an interview aired Thursday.
NBA・
Portland Thorns, Timbers scandals: Timeline of how we got here
The last year of scandals has taken a toll on the public image of the Portland Thorns and Timbers, as club stakeholders and fans have navigated the failures that tarnished the clubs’ reputation. The latest and most damaging moment thus far? The release of the U.S. Soccer investigation’s findings on Monday.
Sporting News
England vs USA score, result: Lionesses edge USWNT, but Trinity Rodman goal is controversially disallowed
England vs. USA at sold-out Wembley Stadium lived up to the hype. European champions England claimed the heavyweight battle against World Cup champions USA by a 2-1 score, but it was not without controversy. The USA thought they had the 2-2 equalizer on a 37th-minute goal by Trinity Rodman, but...
Megan Rapinoe says owners of Thorns, Red Stars 'need to be gone' after report on NWSL abuse
Report by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed pervasive and systemic abuse in NWSL.
USMNT fans urge Christian Pulisic to LEAVE Chelsea after he was left on the bench... as some bizarrely claim the Blues are sabotaging him to help England at the World Cup, despite the club's US owner
USMNT fans are urging Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea after he failed to get off the bench in the team's 3-0 Champions League win against AC Milan Wednesday night. Pulisic has endured a tough beginning to the season, as he's started just one match in all competitions for Chelsea, and Wednesday was another lowlight for the American.
Kansas City Current inspiring next generation of women soccer players
As the Kansas City Current break ground on their stadium, it will mark the first stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team.
Rapinoe: Paulson and Whisler aren’t fit to be NWSL owners
U.S. women’s national team and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe has said Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler are not fit to be in their positions. Paulson and Whisler have been under fire for their roles in the Yates report, with both owners taking steps back from their positions this week in the fallout from the investigation. But neither has indicated at this point that they would look to sell their team, with Paulson also the owner of the Portland Timbers of MLS. Rapinoe, speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday’s friendly against England at Wembley,...
MLS・
NBC Sports
How to watch USWNT vs. England friendly at Wembley Stadium
The U.S. will face England in two highly anticipated matches over the next two months. Before the two men’s squads go head-to-head in a pivotal 2022 World Cup group stage match in Qatar, the women’s teams from each country will face off at one of the world’s most famous venues.
UEFA・
England vs USA Women: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley tonight in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The...
