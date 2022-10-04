ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jody
3d ago

I don’t have much knowledge on this but it seems there would be 100’s of criminal complaints by these women. Are there? And if so, it’s not just soccer officials who are negligent. Our criminal justice system has seemingly ignored these 100’s of criminal filings. In a time when Americans can sue an employer for hurting their feelings it’s seems odd that 100’s of criminal allegations are ignored.

The Independent

Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
Daily Mail

USMNT fans urge Christian Pulisic to LEAVE Chelsea after he was left on the bench... as some bizarrely claim the Blues are sabotaging him to help England at the World Cup, despite the club's US owner

USMNT fans are urging Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea after he failed to get off the bench in the team's 3-0 Champions League win against AC Milan Wednesday night. Pulisic has endured a tough beginning to the season, as he's started just one match in all competitions for Chelsea, and Wednesday was another lowlight for the American.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rapinoe: Paulson and Whisler aren’t fit to be NWSL owners

U.S. women’s national team and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe has said Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler are not fit to be in their positions. Paulson and Whisler have been under fire for their roles in the Yates report, with both owners taking steps back from their positions this week in the fallout from the investigation. But neither has indicated at this point that they would look to sell their team, with Paulson also the owner of the Portland Timbers of MLS. Rapinoe, speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday’s friendly against England at Wembley,...
NBC Sports

How to watch USWNT vs. England friendly at Wembley Stadium

The U.S. will face England in two highly anticipated matches over the next two months. Before the two men’s squads go head-to-head in a pivotal 2022 World Cup group stage match in Qatar, the women’s teams from each country will face off at one of the world’s most famous venues.
