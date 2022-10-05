ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Pearl City, HI
KHON2

Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back

Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing Free Roof Giveaway Winner

Tory’s Roofing has been around for 50 years and they are celebrating by giving away a free roof to a local Oahu resident. Sandra GT Ward, Admin. Manager at Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing, joined Kelly to talk about the big reveal for the one lucky winner. With hundreds...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Spooky October Fun at the Trial of Fears

It is a new Halloween experience where ‘haunted house’ meets ‘escape room’, and Kelly went to get a sneak peak. She talked to one of the demons who will be scaring in Honolulu through October to learn all of the info!. “I decided to create the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Wet weather and warm days in weekend forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Humid conditions with light and variable winds are expected through the weekend and into early next week as low pressure remains positioned north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor our interior and leeward locations through the afternoon and early evening periods where sea breezes develop. More widespread rainfall will become […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

IRONMAN Race Day 1: Photos Capture Swim In Kailua Bay

KONA, Hawaiʻi - A team of photographers are capturing the scenes of the first race day in the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon. The IRONMAN photography team has shared the first batch of images from the start of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship in Kona.
KAILUA, HI

