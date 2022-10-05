Read full article on original website
LIST: Halloween events to spice up your October
There will be various events taking place during the month of October leading up to Halloween.
What's Trending: Ancient Hercules statue found, McDonald's brings back retro treat
HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon explains the current situation at Mauna Loa as earthquakes rattle the world's largest active volcano. Ever wonder why your pets do certain things? Animal behavior experts explain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Washington Post talked to animal behavior experts to understand why dogs and cats...
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
LIST: Top 5 waterfront restaurants on Oahu
Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and picture-perfect waterfront views to make your weekend great.
Kupuna Life: Meal delivery service for seniors
Every week, for the past 31 years, Bob and Helen Ahn have been doing this. Driving their vehicle to distribute food to those who are in need.
Catherine Toth Fox: Downtown Honolulu Used To Be So Vibrant. What Happened?
Two weeks ago I met a few co-workers at our downtown Honolulu office, en route to lunch at Rangoon. I can count the number of times I’ve been back to the office in the last two years on two hands, and it was obvious just walking around that most downtown workers aren’t back full time, either.
Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back
Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing Free Roof Giveaway Winner
Tory’s Roofing has been around for 50 years and they are celebrating by giving away a free roof to a local Oahu resident. Sandra GT Ward, Admin. Manager at Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing, joined Kelly to talk about the big reveal for the one lucky winner. With hundreds...
Pride and some friendly competition will be on display as Honolulu hosts Gay Bowl XXII
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 1,000 flag football players are arriving on Oahu this week for Gay Bowl XXII, a national Flag Football League tournament that’s expected to be the largest LGBTQ+ event ever in Hawaii. Organizers say the bowl will bring in millions to the state and offer new...
Advisory: No swimming or snorkeling at these Kauai beaches
This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.
Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
What’s Poppin’: Hawaii Born Actor Jacob Batalon Stars in New Vampire Series
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local boy, Jacob Batalon is starring in a new original series, “Reginald The Vampire” now showing on SyFy. Reginald The Vampire follows Reginald Andres who discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own, after getting bit by vampires. “This ‘dramedy’ is one...
Last chance to attend warrior tryouts for Jason Momoa show
The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.
Spooky October Fun at the Trial of Fears
It is a new Halloween experience where ‘haunted house’ meets ‘escape room’, and Kelly went to get a sneak peak. She talked to one of the demons who will be scaring in Honolulu through October to learn all of the info!. “I decided to create the...
Blood Bank Hawaii greatly in need of O- type blood
Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.
Wet weather and warm days in weekend forecast
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Humid conditions with light and variable winds are expected through the weekend and into early next week as low pressure remains positioned north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor our interior and leeward locations through the afternoon and early evening periods where sea breezes develop. More widespread rainfall will become […]
After a COVID hiatus, Ironman Triathlon returns to Hawaii Island — along with 5,000 athletes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon will be back on Hawaii Island this weekend. It’s a welcome economic boon after a long dry spell. Some 5,000 triathletes are set to flock to the island for the event. “You have the Super Bowl...
IRONMAN Race Day 1: Photos Capture Swim In Kailua Bay
KONA, Hawaiʻi - A team of photographers are capturing the scenes of the first race day in the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon. The IRONMAN photography team has shared the first batch of images from the start of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship in Kona.
