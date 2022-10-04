Read full article on original website
New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco
The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
sfstandard.com
100% Affordable Housing Project at Infamous Old McDonald’s Site Could Bring 160 Homes
A fully affordable, eight-story housing development is one step closer to reality after building permits were approved Friday. The project site at 730 Stanyan St. in Haight-Ashbury sits across from Golden Gate Park and was for many years the location of a gritty McDonald’s. The restaurant closed in 2018 after the city bought the property and was demolished two years later.
sfstandard.com
SF Will Pay for Your Political Campaign. Meet the Candidates Who Got the Most Taxpayer Money
The cost of running for elected office has skyrocketed in the years since the Supreme Court essentially ruled that political spending and free speech are synonymous with the Citizens United decision. But here in San Francisco, it’s not just the investor class, labor unions and other special interests that have...
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
sfstandard.com
‘Hostage Situation’: SF Drug Rehabs Threaten Closure, Beg City for a Bailout
Two local nonprofits that run a conglomerate of addiction rehabs are shutting down some of their programs just months after the city awarded them emergency funding to prevent their collapse. Baker Places and Positive Resource Center (PRC), two related nonprofits focused on addiction recovery, notified the city that they intend...
oaklandside.org
Oakland councilmembers and city administration clash over proposal to use army base for homeless shelter
Tensions ran high at Tuesday’s Oakland City Council meeting as officials, with Councilmember Carroll Fife most vocal, implored the city administration to act with more urgency in addressing the homelessness crisis. Fife wants to allow unsheltered residents who have been displaced from the Wood Street encampment, part of which...
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
oaklandside.org
AC Transit and BART board candidates debate free fares, mask mandates, accessibility
Several candidates running for Bay Area transit agency board seats shared their platforms last night at a virtual forum on transportation issues relevant to seniors and people with disabilities. The candidates were asked how they plan to maintain or improve the quality and consistency of paratransit services, especially with funding...
SF city leaders address open-air drug market
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City officials joined together Wednesday to detail efforts targeting the open-air drug market in San Francisco. “The fact is, we have so many people who are publicly using drugs without any consequences whatsoever, and that’s what we have to stop,” said Mayor London Breed. “My approach to dealing with the open-air […]
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Joe Alioto Veronese, the SF DA candidate who thinks Boudin and Jenkins both suck
Alioto Veronese believes he offers voters a credible alternative to all of the major players in San Francisco politics.
sfstandard.com
How a $4 San Francisco Lyft Bikeshare Became a 7-Week Nightmare
What should have been a quick Lyft bike ride became a seven-week nightmare for one San Francisco rider. IT worker Ari Kanter took a $4 ride on Aug. 10, traveling roughly half a mile from his job near Market Street to a friend’s place in SoMa. He uses Lyft bikes as his own bike was stolen three times in one year.
Four people overdose on fentanyl in San Francisco's Mission District in one night
"Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test
An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
sfstandard.com
Breed Urges Real Estate Leaders to ‘Send a Clear Message’ in November Election
Just weeks before voters head to the polls in a pivotal litmus test of her tenure, Mayor London Breed was shaking the proverbial can at business leaders urging them to back a handful of key races. “I can’t do it alone. I need your help more than ever,” Breed said...
indybay.org
SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures
In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
sfstandard.com
Chinese Community Leaders Remember Ancestors with New Historic Landmark in Lincoln Park
The Chinese community and their supporters gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Kong Chow monument in Lincoln Park’s long-lost City Cemetery, what is now officially a historic landmark and what San Francisco Heritage called “one of the most important preservation accomplishments of recent years.”. Supervisor Connie Chan initiated the...
davisvanguard.org
Growing Justice Initiative Gives Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Second Chance
OAKLAND, CA – Growing Justice will provide healthy food to the prison population, while preparing incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals for employment in indoor farming, according to Impact Justice, adding indoor farming is becoming the future of agriculture and is expected to be a billion-dollar company by 2026. President...
