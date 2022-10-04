ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco

The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

100% Affordable Housing Project at Infamous Old McDonald’s Site Could Bring 160 Homes

A fully affordable, eight-story housing development is one step closer to reality after building permits were approved Friday. The project site at 730 Stanyan St. in Haight-Ashbury sits across from Golden Gate Park and was for many years the location of a gritty McDonald’s. The restaurant closed in 2018 after the city bought the property and was demolished two years later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock

A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4 News

SF city leaders address open-air drug market

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City officials joined together Wednesday to detail efforts targeting the open-air drug market in San Francisco. “The fact is, we have so many people who are publicly using drugs without any consequences whatsoever, and that’s what we have to stop,” said Mayor London Breed. “My approach to dealing with the open-air […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month

A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Economy#Food Truck#State Law#Food Drink#Politics Legislative#Politics State#Street Food Vendors#Fisherman#Tajin#Chamoy
sfstandard.com

How a $4 San Francisco Lyft Bikeshare Became a 7-Week Nightmare

What should have been a quick Lyft bike ride became a seven-week nightmare for one San Francisco rider. IT worker Ari Kanter took a $4 ride on Aug. 10, traveling roughly half a mile from his job near Market Street to a friend’s place in SoMa. He uses Lyft bikes as his own bike was stolen three times in one year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test

An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
indybay.org

SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures

In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Daily Scoop

The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco

(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy