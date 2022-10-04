Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ causes delays on Kansas City highway
HBO's "The Last of Us" caused traffic delays for drivers on Kansas City's I-435 between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
Off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter has died in a shooting at an Independence gas station, a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said.
Lenexa man injured in I-635 crash after falling asleep at the wheel
A Kansas man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing cousin in Independence
Jordon Huff, 23, is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his cousin, James P. Robertson, on Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
Gas line struck in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka. A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection. Kansas Gas Service was able...
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
Kansas City highway reopens after police chase, crash
A suspected carjacker is in custody after allegedly causing a crash that closed a section of southbound 71 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The location was on the southeast edge of the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Police investigating shooting at KCK apartment building
Officers responded to the Northeast Junior High Place apartments near N. 4th Street and Troup Avenue just before noon on a reported shooting.
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Man shot to death Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment
Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death Tuesday afternoon in an apartment. The incident happened in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.
