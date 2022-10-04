ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

WIBW

Gas line struck in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka. A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection. Kansas Gas Service was able...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The location was on the southeast edge of the Stormont Vail Events Center.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

