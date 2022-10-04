ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Live updates: No. 4 Michigan 24, Indiana 10 — fourth quarter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 4 Michigan football team puts its unbeaten record to the test Saturday, as the Wolverines travel to take on Indiana in a Big Ten East clash. Michigan is hoping to move to 6-0 on the season, while the Hoosiers are looking stay above .500 after consecutive lopsided losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska the last two weeks.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Mike Hart 'alert' after being stretchered off field in Michigan vs. Indiana game, gave 'thumbs up'

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after reportedly falling down on the sideline. Hart was greeted by both Michigan and Indiana personnel during the first quarter on his way off the field. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Hart as he left the stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Mike Hart update: Jim Harbaugh shares Michigan RB coach's message to team after leaving game with seizure

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after falling down on the sideline. Hart had a seizure, FOX studio host Rob Stone said during the halftime show. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Michigan’s emotional halftime and Jim Harbaugh's message to the team as the Wolverines returned to the field for the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Harbaugh
247Sports

Live updates: No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan Sate

EAST LANSING, Mich. – For the first five weeks of No. 3 Ohio State's season, the Buckeyes didn't leave home to play football. That worked out well, as the Scarlet and Gray have started the year 5-0. Ohio State was expected to be challenged to start the year, but took care of business against Notre Dame in Week 1 to set the tone for the non-conference and went undefeated heading into Big Ten play. The Buckeyes then defeated Wisconsin and Rutgers the last two weeks to get to where they now sit.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U M#American Football#College Football
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy