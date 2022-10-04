Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
Pregame injury report: Several starters out for Michigan at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ahead of the Michigan football team's road matchup against Indiana Saturday afternoon (Noon, FOX), the Michigan Insider on 247Sports has the latest on several key Wolverines players whose status was questionable heading into Saturday. Roman Wilson did not make the trip, and is considered OUT for...
Live updates: No. 4 Michigan 24, Indiana 10 — fourth quarter
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 4 Michigan football team puts its unbeaten record to the test Saturday, as the Wolverines travel to take on Indiana in a Big Ten East clash. Michigan is hoping to move to 6-0 on the season, while the Hoosiers are looking stay above .500 after consecutive lopsided losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska the last two weeks.
Mike Hart 'alert' after being stretchered off field in Michigan vs. Indiana game, gave 'thumbs up'
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after reportedly falling down on the sideline. Hart was greeted by both Michigan and Indiana personnel during the first quarter on his way off the field. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Hart as he left the stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2023 in-state safety Davis reacts to MSU PWO opportunity
Micah Davis, a senior safety from Dexter (Mich.), received a preferred walk-on opportunity to play for the Michigan State Spartan football program on Thursday.
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Mike Hart update: Jim Harbaugh shares Michigan RB coach's message to team after leaving game with seizure
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after falling down on the sideline. Hart had a seizure, FOX studio host Rob Stone said during the halftime show. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Michigan’s emotional halftime and Jim Harbaugh's message to the team as the Wolverines returned to the field for the third quarter.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State has fallen on tough times, dropping three games in a row, and the road doesn't get any easier with No. 3 Ohio State coming to East Lansing on Saturday. The Buckeyes have won the last six meetings between these programs, including five in a row by at least 20 points.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State first travel roster: 17 freshmen Buckeyes make trip to Michigan State
It took six weeks, but No. 3 Ohio State finally left Columbus, Ohio and is set to play a game somewhere other than Ohio Stadium. After five weeks, the Buckeyes are on the road this weekend in East Lansing to take on Michigan State. As is the case with every...
Live updates: No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan Sate
EAST LANSING, Mich. – For the first five weeks of No. 3 Ohio State's season, the Buckeyes didn't leave home to play football. That worked out well, as the Scarlet and Gray have started the year 5-0. Ohio State was expected to be challenged to start the year, but took care of business against Notre Dame in Week 1 to set the tone for the non-conference and went undefeated heading into Big Ten play. The Buckeyes then defeated Wisconsin and Rutgers the last two weeks to get to where they now sit.
Michigan RB coach Mike Hart carted off field after medical incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Michigan football team’s game against Indiana was paused for about five minutes late in the first quarter as running backs coach Mike Hart appeared to suffer a medical event on the sidelines. U-M players took a knee and a cart was brought onto the...
2024 four-star CB Thompson set to visit MSU again
Jaylen Thompson, a junior four-star cornerback from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale, visited Michigan State in April for the Spartans' spring game and received an offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State availability report: Miyan Williams among 11 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan State
One week after his breakout and career performance against Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams will not take the field when No. 3 Ohio State takes on Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The redshirt sophomore was listed as "unavailable" when the Buckeyes released their status report hours before the team's first road trip of the season.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0