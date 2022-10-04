EAST LANSING, Mich. – For the first five weeks of No. 3 Ohio State's season, the Buckeyes didn't leave home to play football. That worked out well, as the Scarlet and Gray have started the year 5-0. Ohio State was expected to be challenged to start the year, but took care of business against Notre Dame in Week 1 to set the tone for the non-conference and went undefeated heading into Big Ten play. The Buckeyes then defeated Wisconsin and Rutgers the last two weeks to get to where they now sit.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO