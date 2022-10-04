ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US players 'horrified' by report of abuse in women's soccer

By ANNE M. PETERSON
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHRvo_0iMGEJFw00

As the United States was preparing for its game Friday against England at Wembley Stadium, players were trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women's soccer.

“We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released a report Monday after being retained by U.S. Soccer to investigate allegations of abuse in the National Women's Soccer League following a series of scandals last year.

The NWSL and its players association are conducting another investigation.

Five of 10 NWSL coaches either were fired or stepped down last season amid allegations of misconduct. Among them was North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was dismissed after two former players, Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly, accused him of sexual coercion and harassment dating back a decade. Riley denied the allegations.

Yates' report focused on three former coaches, including Riley. Not only did the investigation find misconduct by all three, it also said their teams did not fully cooperate.

“I think for so long this has fallen on the players to demand change. That is because the people in authority and decision-making positions have repeatedly failed to protect us and they have failed to hold themselves and each other accountable. Who are you actually protecting and what values are you upholding? You have failed in your stewardship," Sauerbrunn said. “And it’s my opinion that every owner and executive and U.S. Soccer official who has repeatedly failed the players and failed to protect the players, who have hidden behind legalities and have not participated fully in these investigations, should be gone.”

As Sauerbrunn was speaking in London, her NWSL team, the Portland Thorns, announced owner Merritt Paulson, general manager Gavin Wilkinson and executive Mike Golub would immediately withdraw from any Thorns-related decision-making until the league investigation is complete.

Farrelly and Shim played for the Thorns when Riley was coach from 2014-15. At the time, the Thorns conducted an internal investigation of the allegations and decided not to renew Riley's contract. But no reason for the decision was made public and Riley went on to coach elsewhere in the league.

Sauerbrunn was asked about increasing pressure on Paulson to sell the team. She said it was her belief the NWSL's joint investigation would make its own recommendation as far as discipline.

“I don’t know if anything is going to come out in this other report that’s going to make any sort of difference. And so at the end of the day, if people continue to fail the players and they don’t comply to anything that gets asked of them or gets implemented because of these reports, then they need to be gone," Sauerbrunn said.

Some of the details in Yates' report were disturbing.

"I think we’re all reckoning with the things that were said in the report. Still kind of working through that, in all the ways that we individually do," said defender Alana Cook, who plays for OL Reign. “I think we have such a momentous occasion on Friday playing at a sold out Wembley Stadium, and it’s marred by this report, and it’s marred by the atrocities that have been condoned and tolerated and allowed to go on."

The report made numerous recommendations to prioritize player health and safety. Among them is the requirement that teams accurately disclose coach misconduct to the league and the soccer federation to ensure coaches aren’t allowed to move between teams. It also calls for meaningful vetting of coaches and timely investigations into allegations of abuse.

U.S. Soccer also said it would immediately implement programs to protect players.

“It was a difficult day, yesterday, lots of emotions, different emotions. Personally, I’m saddened by the report in everything that we saw in it," U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “At the same time, I feel a lot of empathy for the players, and I have tremendous respect for the bravery of the players who spoke out and the players who participated in this report. Soccer is is a game we all love and it should be a safe space."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Texas College Soccer Coach Suspending Over Students' Allegations Of Kissing And Asking Them For Bail: Report

A college women's soccer coach has been suspended after an anonymous group penned a letter claiming she made out with students and asked them to bail her out of jail, Radar has learned.Carla Tejas, women's soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian, was arrested Sept. 11, when police say she was more two times above the legal alcohol limit. According to an affidavit, police saw Tejas traveling at about 56 mph on Grandview Avenue in a 40 mph zone. The officer reported that Tejas reeked of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet while trying to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
SOCCER
960 The Ref

US soccer president tells CNN more misconduct cases reported

The U.S. Soccer Federation received three new reports of misconduct in the sport this week after details of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League were revealed in an independent investigation, U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone told CNN. Parlow Cone was interviewed twice...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alana Cook
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Sinead Farrelly
Person
Gavin Wilkinson
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
The Associated Press

Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report

The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Thorns’ move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler also stepped back from his role. Meanwhile, Racing Louisville President James O’Connor apologized to fans and a former player who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

USMNT fans urge Christian Pulisic to LEAVE Chelsea after he was left on the bench... as some bizarrely claim the Blues are sabotaging him to help England at the World Cup, despite the club's US owner

USMNT fans are urging Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea after he failed to get off the bench in the team's 3-0 Champions League win against AC Milan Wednesday night. Pulisic has endured a tough beginning to the season, as he's started just one match in all competitions for Chelsea, and Wednesday was another lowlight for the American.
PREMIER LEAGUE
960 The Ref

England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley

LONDON — (AP) — Ten weeks after conquering Europe, England women proclaimed themselves ready for even more after beating the world champion United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored to help England beat the U.S. for the first...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Health And Safety#King Spaulding
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rapinoe: Paulson and Whisler aren’t fit to be NWSL owners

U.S. women’s national team and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe has said Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler are not fit to be in their positions. Paulson and Whisler have been under fire for their roles in the Yates report, with both owners taking steps back from their positions this week in the fallout from the investigation. But neither has indicated at this point that they would look to sell their team, with Paulson also the owner of the Portland Timbers of MLS. Rapinoe, speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday’s friendly against England at Wembley,...
MLS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy