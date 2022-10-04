Read full article on original website
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'
Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections. The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
A year after Biden falsely accused Border Patrol agents of whipping migrants, there's still no apology
It has been a year since President Biden lashed out at Border Patrol agents, falsely accusing them of having "strapped" migrants in a clash at the border in Del Rio and promising they would "pay" –— statements that Biden has still neither corrected nor apologized for. On Sept....
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Majority of Americans support sending illegal immigrants to Democrat-led cities: poll
As the volume of migrants illegally crossing the southern border into the U.S. exceeded 2 million this fiscal year, a new poll finds that most registered voters approve of the decision by some Republican governors to send illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities, and many see it as an effective way to draw attention to the immigration issue.
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Border Patrol seize 450 pounds of meth from abandoned Hummer near Canadian border
Border Patrol agents seized 450 pounds of meth worth $1.7 million in an abandoned vehicle in northwestern Washington. The drugs were found in duffel bags in a Hummer H3 in the Blaine Sector, which sits about 30 miles south of Vancouver, Canada. It's unclear how agents knew to target the...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
americanmilitarynews.com
Nat’l Guardsman commits suicide at US-Mexico border
A Texas National Guard soldier died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier,” Abbott’s statement read. “Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement.”
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
This is Why Governor Abbott and O'Rourke didn't Win the Debate For Governor
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debateScreenshot from YouTube. After months of campaigning, Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke debated in their first and only debate Friday night September 30, 2022.
Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer
U.S. Border Patrol Agents on Saturday discovered nine illegal immigrants hiding beneath a false floor inside a cattle trailer near the Arizona-Mexico border.
Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
A family is demanding answers in the death of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in rural west Texas by a man who was formerly a warden of a detention facility accused of abuse and his brother
Clayton News Daily
Georgia, other states deploy about 2,500 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – Nearly two dozen states are sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal immigration officials grapple with an unprecedented surge of undocumented migrants. The deployments, which were requested by the U.S. Department of Defense, call for up to 2,500 National Guard members...
NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency after 17,000 migrants spark shelter 'crisis'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the continued influx of illegal immigrants from southern border states.
thecentersquare.com
Texas GOP leadership formally declares Texas is being invaded
(The Center Square) – The executive leadership of the Republican Party of Texas has formally declared an invasion at the Texas southern border. It’s also calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to do what no governor of Texas has ever done before: declare an invasion and protect Texas and Americans from what it says are transnational criminal organizations creating an imminent threat to their lives.
