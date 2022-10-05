ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
The Spun

Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News

On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team. Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point...
Sportscasting

Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating

Richard Petty made a surprising comment during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when he bluntly called out his son Kyle for cheating, and, in the process, gave him a dose of his own medicine. The post Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023

Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety

The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
WNCT

Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week

Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
Racing News

Kevin Harvick penalized 100 points after Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR penalty report from Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, NASCAR visited Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Talladega penalty report for NASCAR weekend. Following the race weekend, Kevin Harvick has been handed a massive 100-point penalty. The team and driver have...
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sportscasting

Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report

Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports

Saturday Charlotte Roval Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The final race of the opening round of the Xfinity playoffs takes drivers to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson have each secured spots in the next round, leaving six spots among 10 drivers. Ryan Sieg holds...
thecomeback.com

NASCAR hits Kevin Harvick, team with stiff penalties

NASCAR announced Wednesday it has suspended Kevin Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, for four races and fined him $100,000 for a rules infraction. The L2-level violation involved the unapproved modification of a single-source part on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. In addition, NASCAR penalized Harvick 100 driver points and SHR 100 owner points.
NBC Sports

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
