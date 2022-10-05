The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.

