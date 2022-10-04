Read full article on original website
What do Biden’s marijuana moves mean for Louisiana?
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he does not have the authority to issue a pardon for simple marijuana possession with our approval from the state parole board, unlike President Biden who granted clemency Thursday to thousands convicted of the same charge in criminal court. (Canva image) President Joe Biden...
Biden issues federal marijuana pardon, asks governors to do same
(The Center Square) - President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession and urged governors around the country to do the same with state offenses. Not all governors, however, have such unilateral authority. The proclamation specified it applied to only the...
‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate
Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back...
University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees
University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
Trump Reportedly Pitched Trading Classified Files for Documents Proving Russia Probe was a Hoax
Instead of returning the classified materials he’d taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Donald Trump allegedly wanted to trade them for documents showing the FBI investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia, according to reporting from The New York Times. For more than a year, National Archives officials hounded the former president’s aides and attorneys to return the boxes. Trump insisted they contained nothing important, some just had dirty laundry. But after more pushing from his team, Trump pitched a deal: give the government back its files in exchange for proof that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a “hoax,”...
The early 20th Century was rife with anti-immigrant laws. They spurred a flourishing Punjabi-Mexican community in California.
Facing racist sentiment in the US, Punjabi men and Hispanic women turned to each other to create a hybrid community.
